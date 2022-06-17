College World Series Notebook: Wyatt Tucker bright spot in lackluster Texas A&M day

Tucker bright spot in Aggies’ lackluster day

OMAHA, Neb. — Nearly a month had passed since Texas A&M sophomore pitcher Wyatt Tucker last pitched, but after a 28-day reprieve, the right-hander showed no rust as he blazed through three scoreless innings of relief in the 13-8 loss to Oklahoma on Friday in the College World Series.

“I was just ready for the ball,” Tucker said. “I was just waiting for my turn, and whatever the team needs, I’m there.”

Tucker came out of the bullpen to start the fifth inning and worked the Aggies’ second scoreless inning of the game at that point. In the sixth, he struck out the side, marking the Aggies’ first perfect inning of the game. Catcher Troy Claunch threw out a would-be stealer in the seventh to make it a three-batter inning as well.

It was Tucker’s first bullpen appearance since May 7.

“I was a little nervous to come out of the pen,” Tucker said. “I haven’t pitched in a while and had a little bit of jitters, but I figured it out. Got the ball over the plate and got some outs.”

After settling into the game, he began to find the strike zone with his breaking ball, which led to outs.

He struck out five of the 10 batters he faced and threw 47 pitches, earning him a strong look by head coach Jim Schlossnagle should the Aggies advance past Sunday’s elimination game.

“I wanted to finish him with having a lot of confidence, because for us to stay in this thing for a while now, maybe he can come back in two or three days and really give us something, because he did a really nice job,” Schlossnagle said.

Claunch policing bases

Over the Aggies’ last two games, Claunch is a perfect 4 for 4 throwing runners out attempting to steal bases. Since the beginning of the NCAA tournament, Claunch is 6 for 10 in eliminating potential stolen bases.

Claunch eliminated a leadoff walk in the top of the third by throwing out Jackson Nicklaus at second with a perfect toss to shortstop Kole Kaler. He also ended the seventh by throwing out John Spikerman at second.

Juiced balls?

Offensive power numbers have risen this season across college baseball. Heading into the CWS, teams had hit 16,959 home runs for a difference of 4,282 over all of last season.

The trend continued Friday at Charles Schwab Field, which is typically known as a pitchers’ ballpark. A&M and Oklahoma combined for four home runs in the afternoon, and Notre Dame hit two more dingers in its 7-3 victory over Texas in the nightcap.

While Schlossnagle said he believes pitching development at the high school level that only focus on velocity is somewhat to blame, he added that the balls they are using this season might be different.

“The ball has definitely changed,” Schlossnagle said. “I’m not a big conspiracy theory guy, but there’s a lot of coaches out there who think the ball has changed a lot this particular season. I don’t know enough about the science to say that’s the case or not, but there’s no question whether it be older players or lack of good pitchers, the ball is flying everywhere this year.”

In 2015, the NCAA changed from a raised- to a flat-seam baseball, which reduces a pitcher’s ability to grip it and throw breaking pitches. The NCAA did not announce any changes to the ball prior to this season.

Texas rivalry moves to Omaha

Texas dropped its CSW opener to Notre Dame 7-3 and will face A&M in an elimination game at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Longhorn players downplayed the rivalry ramifications of the matchup.

“It’s just another game at the end of the day,” Texas pitcher Tristan Stevens said. “A lot of teams don’t like us anyway, so there’s nothing new with that.”

Texas head coach David Pierce acknowledged what the game will mean for the two fan bases. A&M won the lone regular season game between the two schools this year 12-9 on March 29 and holds a three-game win streak in the series.

The last time the teams faced each other in the NCAA tournament was 2018, when Texas eliminated A&M in the Austin Regional.

“It’s going to be huge for the fanbases,” Pierce said. “These guys downplayed it as they should. We just can’t get caught up into playing Texas A&M. We have to keep it about us and just do our prep. They’re good. They swing the bats well. They’re a good team, so it wouldn’t matter if it was A&M or whoever, it’s just a game that we’re playing for our lives to continue our baseball out for this year.”

— TRAVIS L. BROWN

