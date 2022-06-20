College World Series notebook: Texas A&M's Werner made an impression on ESPN's analyst

OMAHA, Neb. — After Texas A&M third baseman Trevor Werner completed his postgame press conference duties Friday at the College World Series, he was stopped by a man working for ESPN.

Earlier in the Aggies’ 13-8 loss to Oklahoma, Werner made a diving play for a groundball, checked the runner at second and repositioned his feet to make a good throw to first for an out.

“Hey, that was a great play, great footwork. That was elite effort from a third baseman,” the man said.

ESPN Sunday Night Baseball color analyst and former Major League Baseball third baseman Eduardo Perez introduced himself to Werner, while giving him the praise.

During the broadcast, Perez said he was impressed by the dive, but what separated the play as elite was how Werner repositioned his feet toward second while checking the runner then shifted again to make the throw across the diamond.

“He was just telling me how it was a great job with footwork there,” Werner said. “It was just kind of an in the moment play, and I didn’t really think about it. It just happened so fast.”

A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle said there is more to come from Werner, who is still rounding into form after missing games early this season with a broken hamate bone.

“I think Trevor Werner’s going to play in the big leagues for a long time as long as he stays healthy, and he’s just evolving as a player,” Schlossnagle said. “I really think the guy’s an SEC player of the year type player that we’re hopefully going to get back next year.”

Rizzo to transfer

A&M freshman right-handed pitcher Will Rizzo has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to a social media post Monday.

Rizzo did not appear in a game this season for the Aggies.

“I have officially entered the transfer portal,” Rizzo’s post read. “Thank you to everyone at Texas A&M for their help and support over the past year. Excited for this next step.”

Rizzo went 7-1 with a 1.63 ERA during his senior season at Houston St. Thomas, holding batters to a .184 average.

Rizzo is the second Aggie baseball player to announce he has entered the transfer portal during the CWS, following Rawley Hector, who told The Eagle of his intent to transfer.

Aggies celebrate win over Texas

Schlossnagle said he’s received some “interesting” texts of congratulations from some of A&M’s big donors and long-time Aggies as well as A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp.

“I know how much it means to him, but it means a lot more to me to stay here longer,” Schlossnagle said. “I’m glad it meant a lot to them, and we’re trying to keep it up.”

Enjoying the fans

Player autographs are in high demand all around the CWS, and the Aggie baseball team has been happy to oblige.

After warmups before each game, several Aggie players walk the perimeter of the ballpark signing baseballs and taking pictures, something they say is as rewarding for them as it is for the young fans who get to meet them.

“I was in that spot not too long ago,” Werner said. “I grew up coming to Aggie games and sitting outside the locker room waiting for players and getting autographs. At the end of the day, whether you win or lose, the kids don’t care. You’re their superhero. It’s a good feeling.”

A&M designated hitter Austin Bost took time during Saturday’s off day to walk around the shops of Baseball Village just outside the right-field gate of Charles Schwab Field. Though he wore no Aggie gear, he was stopped several times for pictures and autographs, he said.

“I kind of got lost in the crowd a little bit, but I did get recognized by some A&M fans,” Bost said.

As far as the best fan interactions, Werner said there were some selfie requests aimed at A&M’s rival Texas Longhorns.

“I thought it was pretty cool that all the little kids wanted pictures with horns down,” he said with a laugh.

