College World Series Notebook: Texas A&M's Hector to transfer

Rawley Hector enters transfer portal

OMAHA, Neb. — Texas A&M freshman Rawley Hector has entered the NCAA transfer portal, the pitcher confirmed with The Eagle.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound right-hander from Anna has not seen action for the Aggies since April 12 and desired a more consistent role, he said. Hector was not part of the Aggies’ travel roster to the College World Series.

“Had limited opportunities and looking for a place where I can help contribute to a team’s success,” he said in a text message.

In nine appearances this season, Hector went 1-0 with a 7.98 ERA. He allowed 14 runs on 18 hits, while striking out seven. Hector had two three-inning outings during the middle of the season and earned the win in the Aggies’ 12-9 victory at Texas on March 29 in Austin. He allowed three runs on five hits over three innings in that game.

Hector said he has no specific destination in mind.

“I’m keeping an open book on each school that contacts me,” he said. “It’s really early in the process to know where I might possibly end up at.”

Persistent pitching practice

While Saturday’s practice at Omaha’s Creighton Preparatory High School was light on the Aggie hitters, who spent about an hour in the batting cage, the pitching staff repetitively rolled through fielding drills. With every ball rolled down the first base line, pitchers and first baseman had to communicate who would take the ball and who would take the base, which reliever Jacob Palisch said was the key to success.

“We run [the drills] everyday, but it’s one thing to do it in a drill when you know what’s coming, and it’s another thing to kind of be prepared to have the confidence to go out there and do it when you’re in a game,” Palisch said.

Pitchers have accounted for 22% of the Aggies’ errors this season, including a costly throwing error by reliever Joseph Menefee in the Aggies’ 13-8 loss to Oklahoma on Friday to open the CWS. The mistake set the table for a Jackson Nicklaus grand slam.

Saturday starter Micah Dallas and reliever Will Johnston lead the pitchers in errors with three each.

A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle said he’s noticed issues with pitchers fielding their position throughout college baseball this season, a problem that goes back to young baseball players designated as pitchers only. Ultimately, the job takes athleticism and the ability to stay calm in the moment, he said.

“I don’t know if we should work on it less or work on it more,” Schlossnagle said. “We couldn’t possibly work on it more, I don’t think, in every possible scenario. Sometimes, I think a thing becomes a thing. Maybe we should just not work on it and not talk about it and hope it gets better, but hope is a bad strategy.”

Elimination experience

Schlossnagle, who is participating in his sixth College World Series as a head coach, is no stranger to elimination games. He enters Sunday’s potential season-ender against the Longhorns with a 5-5 record in CWS elimination games, all while at the helm of TCU.

Only once prior to this season has he lost the opening game at the CWS — in his last trip to Omaha in 2017. That year his Horned Frogs lost 3-0 to Florida in their opener but bounced back to beat A&M 4-1, Louisville 4-3 and Florida 9-2 before falling to the Gators 3-0 in the “if” semifinal game.

Rock named All-American

A&M graduate outfielder Dylan Rock was named to the American Baseball Coaches Association All-America third team Saturday. The Texas-San Antonio transfer also made the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association All-America third team earlier this week and made the All-Southeastern Conference second team.

In 56 games this season, Rock is hitting .325 with 18 home runs, one triple, 13 doubles, 62 RBIs and 65 runs scored. He leads the team in homers, runs, RBIs, steals (16), slugging (.651) and on-base percentage (.432).

— TRAVIS L. BROWN

