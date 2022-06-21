College World Series Notebook: Nathan Dettmer's mother makes quick turnaround to see son's gem in person

OMAHA, Neb. — After starting pitcher Nathan Dettmer labored through 1 2/3 innings in a loss to Oklahoma Friday, the sophomore’s mother, Mary Pat Dettmer, didn’t think there would be a chance her son would throw again unless the Aggies made it to the second weekend of the College World Series.

Dettmer’s family returned to San Antonio, to help prepare the pitcher’s younger sister for a college soccer recruiting trip, only to get some surprising news from their son - he was going to start Tuesday against Notre Dame on four short days of rest.

“We were like, ‘Well, we’ll just go home and we’ll get re-adjusted, do some laundry and go to work a couple of days and then, surely, Nathan won’t pitch until like Thursday, right?’ Nathan called me last night and said, “Mom, I’m pitching tomorrow.’”

While Dettmer’s father hopped on a plane with the Aggie starter’s sister, Mary Pat quickly found a red-eye flight back to Omaha to see her son pitch. He had little idea that she was on an American Airlines flight that departed at 6:25 a.m. and arrived in Omaha just more than two hours before first pitch.

“I just jumped on it and I’m broke, but it was totally worth it,” Mary Pat Dettmer said with a laugh.

The investment gave her the memory of seeing her son throw seven scoreless innings in the College World Series, leading his A&M team to a 5-1 win over Notre Dame and the program’s first semifinal berth.

“She said, “I want to be there for it,’” Dettmer said. “And I’m like, ‘Mom, you’re crazy. You just got back that day.' She didn’t want to miss it. She’s the best. She’s my biggest supporter. I love her so much. Can’t wait to go give her a big hug.”

Pitching against Oklahoma

One of the reasons it was an easy decision for head coach Jim Schlossnagle to hand the ball to Dettmer on short rest was the fact that he would prefer to throw a left-hander against Oklahoma in the first game of the semifinals.

While Schlossnagle didn’t officially name a starter, freshman Ryan Prager is likely to get the nod, with sophomore left-hander Will Johnston as another option.

The unbeaten Sooners have hit .281 against left-handed pitching this season, compared to a .305 clip against righties.

“I didn’t like the matchup if we were going to throw Prager [against Notre Dame],” Schlossnagle said. “You want to be left-handed - OU’s a great team, whether you’re a right-handed pitcher or left-handed pitcher. But I think you would rather be left-handed against them as much as you can.”

The Aggies will be without the services of Dettmer, starter Micah Dallas and reliever Jospeh Menefee, the latter of which threw 28 pitches Tuesday. Left-handed standout Jacob Palisch could see limited time Wednesday, after throwing 49 pitches Sunday in A&M’s victory over Texas. Right-handed starting option Wyatt Tucker threw 47 pitches Friday, along with Prager (8 pitches), righty Chris Cortez (23 pitches) and Johnson (11 pitches).

“This is that point that every college coach talks about all year long where now you need something from somebody that you haven’t gotten, whether it be a Prager or a Wyatt Tucker,” Schlossnagle said. “Some other guys down there, Will Johnston will have to give us extended length to have a chance. And we’re going to have to score against a great team.”

Running of the bull

Through the second half of the season, Menefee has separated himself as the Aggies’ strikeout specialist and one of Schlossnagle’s go-to options from the pen.

Tuesday, he proved that again with a two-inning, one hit performance in which he struck out two batters.

However, the most impressive play from the 6-foot-2, 220-pound lefty came on a pickoff in the bottom of the ninth on an attempted steal.

After making the initial throw, “Moo,” as he is called by teammates, took a throw near first base and dove to make the tag for the first out of the inning.

Schlossnagle said he thought the runner on first, Notre Dame third baseman Jack Brannigan, had zoned out and believed they could pick him off.

“Normally, they’re not looking to run, but Menefee, his pick-off move, it’s a weapon. So, you’ll see us do that every now and then, obviously, if the guy is running, but also if we’re trying to steal an out. It wasn’t the most beautiful rundown, but Moo, he got it done. And, we had to take a time out so we could clean him up.”

Mound issues

Before Dettmer trotted out to the mound to begin the bottom of the seventh, Schlossnagle called on the grounds crew to look at a mound that had taken a beating with use and heat. Play was halted for approximately 10 minutes while members of the ground crew watered, ranked and tamped away the holes created by the pitchers pushing off the rubber and landing on their delivery.

“No disrespect to the grounds crew, I think the mound’s been an issue throughout the course of the week,” Schlossnagle said. “… I think it’s just really dry. There's some holes. I don’t know if there’s different clay or something, [or] what’s going on, but it’s been an issue.”

Cleaner defense

A&M escaped Tuesday’s game with just one error, the fewest they’ve accrued in a game in this trip to the College World Series.

The Aggies entered the tournament with the lowest fielding percentage of any of the eight teams in the field.

Aggie third baseman Trevor Werner allowed a grounder on the opening batter of the game to bounce off his glove. However, after the initial miscue, Werner made six assists and one putout in the game, including an assist on the very next batter.

“[It] felt good to get that one out of the way and that was the only one of the game. The rest was clean, Werner said.

Werner’s six assists was a season high, with the next highest four achieved three times this season.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.