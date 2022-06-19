College World Series Notebook: Dallas dazzles in second go at College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. — Texas A&M’s Micah Dallas was as consistent as he’s been throughout the postseason in his first College World Series start as an Aggie, carrying a postseason 2-0 record and a 2.45 earned run average into Sunday’s bout with Texas.

The difference in Dallas and A&M’s other starters as of late has been the consistency at which he can drop his slider in for a strike. According to Sunday’s ESPN broadcast, opposing hitters batted .193 on the season against Dallas’ slider, with which the graduate transfer has struck out 60 of his total 86 batters this season.

Dallas fanned three Texas batters, but more importantly, he held a high-powered Longhorn offense to just one earned run on six hits in the Aggies’ 10-2 victory.

“After the first inning, I knew I had my stuff,” he said. “I knew that it was going to be effective and it was really all about sticking to our game plan and not getting too ahead of myself.”

The outing at Charles Schwab Field was somewhat of a redemption effort for the Texas Tech transfer, who started in two losses to Michigan, including the semifinal elimination game for the Red Raiders in the 2019 College World Series.

“It’s just one of the things that you never really, truly think that you’re going to get a chance to do again,” he said. “The fact that I did get the chance with all these guys and just the staff supporting me, it’s something I’ll forever be thankful for.”

Errors continue

If Dallas recorded one more out before he was lifted in the top of the sixth, he would have been the first Aggie starter to pass the five-inning threshold since Nathan Dettmer’s seven-inning outing against Vanderbilt on April 28.

A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle said he would have certainly passed that milestone had the Aggies played better defense behind Dallas, who threw 95 pitches.

A&M recorded two errors on Sunday, to go along with a pair in the Aggies’ 13-8 loss to Oklahoma in the opener.

“If we weren’t the worst defending team in the College World Series, we would have had [Dallas] going deeper into the game. It’s brutal,” Schlossnagle said.

The Aggies do, in fact, rank last in the field of eight in fielding percentage, coming in at a .967 clip. Texas was first at .986.

A Trevor Werner throwing error in the second helped Texas to an early 2-0 lead. In the fourth, center fielder Jordan Thompson and right fielder Brett Minnich clattered gloves while attempting to make a catch in the gap, resulting in a leadoff baserunner for the Longhorns.

“There was some miscommunication,” Thompson said. “I wasn’t loud enough. There was a big crowd out there.”

A&M ranks 171st in the nation in fielding percentage and finished 13th in the Southeastern Conference.

The Golden Age of college baseball

Returning to the College World Series will only get harder for many teams in the SEC with Texas and Oklahoma set to join the conference in 2025.

When asked about the future conference mates, Schlossnagle said he believes we are in the golden era of college baseball.

“I truly believe that,” he said. “That’s obviously something I’ve experienced the first year. It’s only going to get better when you have more scholarships and hopefully more coaches and more programs committing at a high level. I hope it’s not at the expense of other people, because I think our game needs to be spread across the country. But when you have a 20-round draft and now you have more scholarships coming, that means there’s going to be some awesome players like [Texas’ Ivan] Melendez, like Troy Claunch, that stays in college. It’s going to be that way for a really long time.”

Longhorn senior second baseman Murphy Stehly said the fan bases are already primed for Texas’ move to the SEC.

“The fans love it,” he said. “We as players love it too. It’s a rivalry in-state. I think it’s going to be good for the game and I know that we’re excited whenever we do have that three-game series with them. It’s going to be a packed house and we’re ready to go for it.”

History with Irish

A&M and Notre Dame squaring off for the fifth time in the program’s history at 1 p.m. Tuesday in an elimination game. The series is split at two games apiece.

The Aggies took the first matchup in 1929, 8-4, followed by a 5-2 Irish victory in 1969. Their next meeting was in the Round Rock Classic in 2005, which the Aggies took 13-5. Notre Dame followed up with a 5-4 win in the Aggie Baseball Classic in 2006 at Olsen Field.

Irish head coach Link Jarrett said they know little about A&M, but will study the Aggies on Monday.

“Clearly, they wouldn’t be here if they weren’t playing well,” Jarrett said. “It’ll be a College World Series game.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.