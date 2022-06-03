College Station Regional Notebook

• Leading off works for Aggies: The Aggies will get maximum rest time before their second game of the College Station Regional after beating Oral Roberts 8-2 in the tournament’s opener Friday.

For the first time in his career, A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle opted for his team to play the early game on the first day of a home regional. He said he wanted the extra time afforded by playing early along with having the least to worry about if weather was a problem. He also was counting on Aggie fans showing up. A capacity crowd of 6,215, though late arriving, showed up at Blue Bell Park to watch the Aggies advance to the winners’ bracket final at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Jack Moss, who played in the Austin Regional last season while with Arizona State, said his experience resting after an early game victory was favorable.

“We’ve got to take advantage as a team and be ready to go tomorrow,” he said.

• Aggie bullpen in great shape: Schlossnagle fully used up starter Micah Dallas and reliever Joseph Menefee on Friday. Dallas threw 76 pitches over five innings, while the left-handed Menefee threw 52 pitches over three innings.

While Dallas and Menefee are out for the rest of the regional, freshman right-hander Brad Rudis needed just eight pitches to get through the ninth and will be available later in the weekend.

A&M’s bullpen is still loaded with senior left-hander Jacob Palisch, freshman righty Chris Cortez, sophomore lefty Will Johnston and sophomore righty Wyatt Tucker fresh for the rest of the regional.

Sophomore right-hander Nathan Dettmer will start Saturday’s game for A&M. Freshman Ryan Prager, Tucker or Rudis will be available to start Sunday.

• Buzz Williams gets radio time: During the fourth inning of the Aggies’ regional opener, A&M men’s basketball coach Buzz Williams put on the headset to give a shot at calling some baseball play-by-play on the A&M radio broadcast to the bemusement of radio hosts Andrew Monaco and Will Johnson.

While on the mic, Williams lauded the vibe at Blue Bell Park.

“What an incredible atmosphere to start the weekend off,” Williams said. “It’s unbelievable. I know nothing about baseball, but I’m coming to the next game, because it’s just fun.”

Williams also praised the job Schlossnagle has done in his first year of at the helm of the Aggies.

“He’s been incredible to me since he’s got here,” Williams said of Schlossnagle. “The administration did an incredible job hiring him, because he fits Texas A&M. When you see what he’s done in year one, it’s phenomenal. I don’t know anything about baseball, but the job that Coach Schloss has done, taking over a program and instilling the culture the way he has and to be able to have the results he’s had in year one, hosting a regional, potentially hosting a Super Regional ... it’s remarkable. I’ve begun to study it, not the baseball part of it, just the leadership part and how he’s gone about doing it. ... I think he’s otherworldly in regards to his ability to be the CEO of a college baseball team.”

• A&M beats Oral Roberts again: A&M improved to 2-0 against Oral Roberts in the NCAA tournament. The other victory was 6-3 on May 30, 2003, at Blue Bell Park.

• Streaking different ways: A&M’s Jack Moss had three hits to give him a seven-game hitting steak.

Oral Roberts’ Caleb Denny was hitless in three at-bats, snapping a 12-game hitting streak. Teammate Jackson Loftin had a pair of hits to extend his hitting streak to 11.

• Outside corner strikes add up: A&M and Oral Roberts’ pitchers combined for 19 strikeouts with the Golden Eagles logging 11. Players on both teams often showed their disgust on outside pitches called strikes by home-plate umpire Shawn Rakos.

A&M’s Austin Bost said Rakos’ zone was good at first but started expanding.

“I would say we knew it was coming,” Oral Roberts’ third baseman Holden Breeze said.

Seven of the strikeouts were called, five of them in the last three innings.

— Eagle staff reports