College Station Regional Notebook: A&M Consolidated grad Wright earns save for TCU

• Consol grad Wright earns save for Horned Frogs: The TCU baseball team’s season stayed alive on Saturday at Blue Bell Park with help from A&M Consolidated graduate Garrett Wright.

The sophomore pitcher earned the save in the Horned Frogs’ 3-1 win over Oral Roberts in an elimination game at the College Station Regional. Wright threw 2 2/3 hitless innings, striking out four en route to picking up his fifth save of the season.

“I had actually never pitched here before,” Wright said. “Been living here all my life, so this was a first, and it was awesome.”

It was Wright’s longest outing of 19 appearances this season. TCU head coach Kirk Saarloos said Wright’s performance reminded him of his appearance in the Big 12 Conference tournament title game last season when Wright threw a career-high 3 1/3 innings.

“It seems like when our back is up against the wall a little bit, we’ve extended him,” Saarloos said.

Wright entered the game with runners on first and second base and one out with the middle of Oral Roberts’ order due up in the bottom of the seventh. Saarloos said he thought it was the biggest point in the game and wasn’t sure TCU could wait for the ninth to go to Wright.

“It was nice to see him continue to maintain his stuff and throw good stuff, throw good pitches to finish out the game in the ninth,” Saarloos said.

Back-to-back home runs by TCU’s Brayden Taylor and Kurtis Byrne in the sixth inning broke a 1-1 tie to give the Horned Frogs a lead they didn’t relinquish.

• Tough outing: A&M starting pitcher Nathan Dettmer had his fifth straight no-decision Saturday in the Aggies’ 9-6 victory over Louisiana. The sophomore right-hander allowed six runs on nine hits in 4 1/3 innings of work. Dettmer only threw 60 pitches and struck out four batters.

• Sizzling at the plate: A&M first baseman Jack Moss recorded his team-best 31st multi-hit game of the season. The sophomore went 4 for 5 with four singles and scored twice. It was the second time this season Moss had four hits in a game. Moss also extended his hit-streak to eight straight games. Moss is hitting .591 (13 for 22) since the start of the SEC tournament.

Overall, the Aggies tied a season-high with 17 hits, including 14 singles. Their first 12 hits were singles before catcher Troy Claunch hit an RBI double off the wall in left that scored Ryan Targac and cut Louisiana’s lead to 6-5 in the seventh inning.

• Rudis closes out win: Madisonville native Brad Rudis earned the save for the Aggies, his third of the season. It was the second-straight game A&M turned to Rudis to close. The freshman right-hander threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings and allowed just one hit Saturday after throwing one shutout inning in A&M’s 8-2 win over Oral Roberts to open the regional Friday. A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle said he turned to Rudis in the eighth inning to change the look after Louisiana got runners on first and second base.

“You got to credit Brad, not just for getting us out of that inning but in the ninth, the 2-2 change-up that the guy took for strike three,” Schlossnagle said. “That’s the same pitch he threw to Sonny DiChiara in the Auburn game -- first and second nobody out ... to strike out one of the best hitters in college baseball. So for a freshman to come in and do that in that environment, I just trust him.”

• Et cetera: A&M moved to 14-9 all-time against Louisiana with Saturday’s win and 4-2 against the Ragin’ Cajuns in postseason play. ... Saturday night’s attendance was 6,675, which was the fourth largest crowd in a postseason game at the renovated Blue Bell Park. “What a showing by the 12th Man tonight,” Schlossnagle said. “Every reason that you could ever want to come to Texas A&M to play baseball, from an atmosphere and fan standpoint, you saw tonight, and they definitely played a role in the game." ... A&M pitchers didn’t issue a walk for the first time since April 14 in a win over Georgia. It was the fourth time this season the Aggies accomplished the feat. They are 4-0 this year when doing so.

