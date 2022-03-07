college baseball

Clemson's 11-0 start following a three-game sweep of in-state rival South Carolina has quickly put the Tigers' first losing season since 1957 in the rearview mirror.
The Tigers are out to their best start since Jack Leggett's 2002 team opened 13-0 and finished 54-17 with two wins in the College World Series.
The Tigers were 25-27 last season and picked fifth this year in the seven-team Atlantic Coast Conference Atlantic Division. They opened with an impressive sweep of Indiana, but they emerged nationally over the weekend with wins of 3-2, 10-5 and 5-2 over the Gamecocks.
“To find a way to sweep the Gamecocks is just one of those things I'll never forget,” coach Monte Lee said. “Just a special moment in the program.”
The sweep was Clemson's first in a series of three or more games against South Carolina since 1996, when the Tigers took four straight.
The Tigers have been solid offensively and defensively, They're batting .309, have drawn an ACC-high 85 walks and average 9.8 runs per game. Cooper Ingle is batting .463 and has a .603 on-base percentage.
Mack Anglin is allowing 1.69 hits per nine innings to rank third nationally, the team ERA is 2.34 and Ryan Ammons is fourth nationally with four saves. Clemson's fielding percentage is a tidy .986.
The Tigers entered the national rankings this week as high as No. 19. They will be tested again this weekend with three home games against Northeastern. The Huskies raised eyebrows this past weekend with a three-game sweep at a ranked North Carolina State.
•Looking at the polls. The top three teams in the D1Baseball.com rankings were unchanged. No. 1 Texas (11-1) lost for the first time, to UCLA at the Shriners College Classic in Houston. No. 2 Mississippi (10-1) took two of three from Central Florida. No. 3 Arkansas (7-3) bounced back from a Friday loss against Southeastern Louisiana to win the three-game series.
Texas also tops the USA Today baseball coaches' poll, but Vanderbilt (10-2) is second and Ole Miss third. The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association as UT first, Ole Miss second and Vandy third.
•Mississippi State's troubles. Mississippi State has not provided an update on ace Landon Sims, who was injured during a dominant performance against Tulane on Friday.
Sims struck out 10 of the 11 batters he faced and had not allowed a base runner before leaving the game with two outs in the fourth inning. The defending national champion Bulldogs won 19-2 but lost the other two games to the Green Wave and dropped to 6-6.
•Sam Houston bounces back. Sam Houston State (7-5) swept a three-game series against Texas Southern by outscoring the Tigers 50-25. The Bearkats opened the season by taking three of four from Nebraska and beating fourth-ranked Oklahoma State, but then was swept at Dallas Baptist and lost to top-ranked Texas, 10-2 last week. SHSU had a record 2,928 at Don Sanders Stadium that night. The previous record was 2,815 against UT in 2017. SHSU’s next three best crowds came against Texas A&M 2,036 in 2012, 1,821 in ’08, and 1,752 in ‘13.
•Pimentel Power. Brandon Pimentel is feeling right at home at Texas-Rio Grande Valley after spending the previous two years at Mississippi State.
The junior left fielder homered four times and drove in nine runs in a four-game sweep of Youngstown State and at one point reached base eight straight times. He's batting a team-leading .489 and slugging 1.022 with seven homers and three doubles.
•Purdue boiling up success. Purdue has a nation-best 12-0 record and is ranked as high as No. 21 even though it hasn't beaten an opponent with a higher RPI than 111. The Boilermakers are four wins short of matching their 2021 total of 16.
Maryland (9-2) is the only other ranked Big Ten team, as high as No. 22, though the Terrapins lost two of three over the weekend, including 7-4 to Michigan.
Rutgers (9-1) is out to its best start since 1962 and has outscored its opponents 91-33. The Scarlet Knights are No. 4 in the RPI but do not appear in the polls.
•Berkman's Boys. First-year coach Lance Berkman and Houston Baptist picked up the program's first series win over a ranked opponent when it took three of four at Sacramento State. Houston Baptist lost the series opener 21-4 to drop to 2-8. The Huskies then won three straight over the Hornets, who were as high as No. 23 last week. Previously, Houston Baptist hadn't won a game over a ranked opponent since 2017. The Huskies started last week with a 3-2 loss at Texas A&M.