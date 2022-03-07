Clemson baseball team off to best start since 2002

Sam Houston bounces back. Sam Houston State (7-5) swept a three-game series against Texas Southern by outscoring the Tigers 50-25. The Bearkats opened the season by taking three of four from Nebraska and beating fourth-ranked Oklahoma State, but then was swept at Dallas Baptist and lost to top-ranked Texas, 10-2 last week. SHSU had a record 2,928 at Don Sanders Stadium that night. The previous record was 2,815 against UT in 2017. SHSU’s next three best crowds came against Texas A&M 2,036 in 2012, 1,821 in ’08, and 1,752 in ‘13.

Pimentel Power. Brandon Pimentel is feeling right at home at Texas-Rio Grande Valley after spending the previous two years at Mississippi State.

The junior left fielder homered four times and drove in nine runs in a four-game sweep of Youngstown State and at one point reached base eight straight times. He’s batting a team-leading .489 and slugging 1.022 with seven homers and three doubles.

Purdue boiling up success. Purdue has a nation-best 12-0 record and is ranked as high as No. 21 even though it hasn’t beaten an opponent with a higher RPI than 111. The Boilermakers are four wins short of matching their 2021 total of 16.