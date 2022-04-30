Claunch, Targac power A&M past Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Troy Claunch and Ryan Targac combined for seven hits and 10 runs batted in to lead Texas A&M to a 12-4 drubbing of the 22nd-ranked Vanderbilt Commodores in Southeastern Conference baseball action Saturday afternoon at Hawkins Field.

A&M (27-15, 12-9) took control with a five-run second inning for a 7-2 lead en route to winning its fourth straight league series. Claunch had a two-run single in the inning and Targac added an RBI single. Jack Moss and Austin Bost also had RBI singles as the Aggies chased starting pitcher Bryce Cunningham (2-1) after only 1 2/3 innings.

Claunch and Targac teamed up to push A&M’s lead to 9-2 in the fifth as Claunch opened the inning with a single and Targac hit a home run to right-center field. The two did an encore in the eighth inning. Bost had a one-out walk and Claunch added a two-out single. Targac brought them home with his second homer of the game and 10th of the season.

“I just changed my approach today,” Targac said. “I just trusted it and it showed. I thought everybody did his job.”

Targac was 3 for 5 with six runs batted in and Claunch was 4 for 5 with four RBIs. A&M had 12 hits as Jack Moss and Bost each had two hits. A&M also received eight walks as Vanderbilt (29-13, 10-11) used six pitchers.

A&M freshman right-hander Brad Rudis started and lasted only one inning. Joseph Menefee (2-2) got the victory with 5 1/3 innings of work. He struck out nine and walked one. He allowed only one run on two hits. Will Johnston worked 2 2/3 scoreless innings, striking out four with no walks. He allowed three hits.

Vanderbilt had seven hits, two by Calvin Hewett.

“All their runs were scored with two outs,” Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin said on the school’s website. “So, we couldn’t stop them.”

South Carolina 11, Alabama 5: COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina banged out 14 hits to complete a sweep of Alabama. The Gamecocks scored runs in six of the eighth innings. Andrew Eyster, Kevin Madden and Braylen Wimmer each had three hits for South Carolina.

Missouri 19, Mississippi State 8: COLUMBIA, Mo. — Every Missouri starter had a hit, scored a run along with a run batted in as the Tigers evened the series.

Mississippi State scored the first two runs, but Missouri's Fox Leum answered with a grand slam. Sophomore Ross Lovich added a pair of homers.

Georgia 12, LSU 7: BATON ROUGE, La. – Cory Acton, Parks Harber and Connor Tate each hit two home runs to lead Georgia past LSU.

The six home runs were one shy of the most in an SEC game by the Bulldogs after they hit seven in a 14-2 rout of No. 1 Vanderbilt 14-2 last year in Nashville. After LSU closed the gap to 8-7 in the seventh, Gowen got the Bulldogs out of a huge jam and picked up his ninth save including his third, three-inning save of the season.

The Bulldogs (30-13, 12-8 SEC) are 13-for-13 in save situations this season including 25-0 when leading after six innings. Earlier this season, Gowen notched three-inning saves against No. 16 Florida and at South Carolina. The Tigers dropped to 28-14 overall, 11-9 in the SEC.