Childress hired as Nebraska's director of player development

Former Texas A&M baseball coach Rob Childress has been hired as Nebraska’s director of player development.

“I want to help Nebraska in any capacity they need,” Childress told the Omaha World Herald’s Sam McKewon.

Childress’ contract at A&M wasn’t renewed after going 622-366-2 in 16 seasons. He was replaced by TCU’s Jim Schlossnagle.

Childress was pitching coach at Nebraska before coming to A&M. Childress will be reunited with several familiar colleagues at Nebraska, including head coach Will Bolt who was an assistant at A&M under Childress. Cornhusker pitching coach Jeff Christy was a volunteer assistant coach at A&M for Childress. Nebraska hitting coach Lance Harvell played at A&M and was a graduate assistant for Childress.

Some speculated Childress might take a year break from coaching, but he told the Omaha World, “I need to be around the game, around young people.”

Nebraska hiring Childress was first reported by D1baseall’s Kendall Rogers.