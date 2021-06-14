CESSNA: Top-ranked Arkansas' super regional loss reminiscent of Aggies' 1989 baseball team

While watching North Carolina State beat top-ranked Arkansas to win super regionals and advance to the College World Series, it was hard not to think about Texas A&M losing to LSU in 1989.
The hurt of those losses will never completely go away. Aggies who were at Olsen Field on May 28, 1989, painfully remember LSU sweeping top-ranked A&M which was 58-5 heading into the day and unquestionably the nation’s best team. That was the case this year with Arkansas, which seemed a lock for Omaha. The Razorbacks heading into super regionals were 2/1 favorites to reach Omaha and the odds of them winning it all were 7/4. That was before Arkansas blasted N.C. State 21-2 in the opener. Even the most cautious Razorback fans had to be making plans for Omaha after Friday night’s lopsided victory. But they were canceling rooms Sunday night after Arkansas lost on back-to-back days for the first time this season.
Arkansas fans will have to live with knowing it had the nation’s best team, though it didn’t make it to Omaha. It’s such an empty feeling after such a great run. The Aggies in 1989 were just a victory away from the CWS after opening the NCAA Central Regional by blasting Jackson State 23-3 and BYU 25-4. They didn’t get to dogpile as LSU won 13-5 and 5-4 in 11 innings behind the pitching of Ben McDonald and Curtis Leskanic. A&M had the better team led by All-Americans Chuck Knoblauch, Terry Taylor and John Byington and a great supporting cast. The Aggies had just swept 10th-ranked Texas to win the Southwest Conference tournament. That made the Aggies 4-1 that season against the Longhorns, who ended up being the national runner-up to Wichita State.
It won’t take long for Arkansas to be reminded it should be doing great things this week in Omaha. The CWS field includes fellow Southeastern Conference teams Mississippi State, Tennessee and Vanderbilt, which were 1-7 against the Razorbacks.
Arkansas dominated the country’s top league, winning all 10 SEC series. The Razorbacks, who added the SEC tournament title, hit a nation-leading and program-best 109 homers with six players in double figures. Relief pitcher Kevin Kopps was the league’s best pitcher and is expected to win the Golden Spike Award as the nation’s best player. They seemingly didn’t have a weakness.
Arkansas was the nation’s best team for 112 days, but on June 12-13, it was second best in its own ballpark. North Carolina State proved you’re only as good as your starting pitcher. After allowing 21 earned runs in the opener, the Wolfpack allowed only four earned runs in the final 18 innings.
“It didn’t go our way, we didn’t get enough going offensively,” Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn said.
It was the program’s second frustrating end in the last three full seasons. Arkansas was the CWS runner-up in 2018 to Oregon State which won the last two games of the best-of-3 finals. A trio of Razorbacks watched a foul ball drop between them with two outs in Game 2 with Arkansas up 3-2. Instead of winning, the batter proceeded to single in the tying run and the next batter hit a two-run homer to force Game 3. At least that disappointment came in Omaha. This one will hurt for different reasons.
Van Horn opted to leave Kopps in to pitch the ninth. Kopps, making the first start of the season, gave up a leadoff homer to Jose Torres.
“There’s not much difference between 114 pitches and 125, it’s all the same,” Van Horn said.
Some Razorbacks would beg to differ. What if Kopps has been lifted? Would they be Omaha-bound?
We’ll never know. That’s baseball. What we do know is the season’s best team didn’t make it to Omaha and it’s happened before.