CESSNA: Top-ranked Arkansas' super regional loss reminiscent of Aggies' 1989 baseball team

While watching North Carolina State beat top-ranked Arkansas to win super regionals and advance to the College World Series, it was hard not to think about Texas A&M losing to LSU in 1989.

The hurt of those losses will never completely go away. Aggies who were at Olsen Field on May 28, 1989, painfully remember LSU sweeping top-ranked A&M which was 58-5 heading into the day and unquestionably the nation’s best team. That was the case this year with Arkansas, which seemed a lock for Omaha. The Razorbacks heading into super regionals were 2/1 favorites to reach Omaha and the odds of them winning it all were 7/4. That was before Arkansas blasted N.C. State 21-2 in the opener. Even the most cautious Razorback fans had to be making plans for Omaha after Friday night’s lopsided victory. But they were canceling rooms Sunday night after Arkansas lost on back-to-back days for the first time this season.