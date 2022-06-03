Cessna: Texas A&M's two homers wipe out hiccups in win over Oral Roberts

If Texas A&M hits two big flies a game, you have to like its chances of reaching Omaha, Nebraska.

The Aggies beat Oral Roberts 8-2 in a NCAA baseball tournament opener that was a blowout late because of Austin Bost’s three-run blast in the seventh. Bost’s homer gave the Aggies a 6-1 lead and complemented a two-run shot by Jordan Thompson in the second inning that put A&M ahead for good.

A&M’s power helped it overcome some warts, a luxury Oral Roberts didn’t have while showing more deficiencies.

Both of A&M’s homers were no-doubters, and Bost’s effort allowed some in the crowd of 6,215 to leave Blue Bell Park early, but history has shown no lead is safe with A&M’s pitching and defense. Yet the fifth-seeded Aggies showed encouraging signs in both areas.

For seven innings Friday afternoon, the Aggies played well on defense. It was almost as if they had received a shipment of new Wilson gloves, burning the old ones after committing eight errors in three Southeastern Conference tournament games last week.

A&M had a shaky start when starting pitcher Micah Dallas had a throwing error on a sacrifice bunt, but Trevor Werner started flashing leather like legendary Baltimore Orioles third baseman Brooks Robinson. Werner corralled a hard-hit grounder in the second and turned it into an inning-ending double play. He charged a slow grounder in the fourth and made a perfect throw on the run, then in the sixth he ranged into foul territory for a grounder, and his long accurate throw recorded the first out in the inning, preventing Oral Roberts from having two runners on with no outs.

“For the most part, we did a nice job today,” A&M coach Jim Schlossnagle said of his team’s defense.

Shortstop Kole Kaler matched Werner’s four assists. Kaler started an inning-ending double play in the third with second baseman Ryan Targac making a nice turn. But in the seventh, Targac looked like a Little Leaguer while failing to catch an easy grounder for what would have been an inning-ending double play. Instead, Oral Roberts put two runners in scoring position.

But the Golden Eagles couldn’t take advantage as A&M’s Joseph Menefee came up with back-to-back strikeouts. Menefee threw three solid innings, striking out seven with one walk. His effort followed an effective five innings by Dallas, who led a charmed life. The right-hander allowed only one run, benefitting from two double plays as the Golden Eagles batted .350 against him, but they stranded six runners.

Oral Roberts couldn’t get the game-changing swing to match A&M’s big flies. The Golden Eagles were 1 for 10 with runners in scoring position through seven innings. They also had three errors that led to four unearned runs.

A&M took a 3-1 lead in the fifth on Bost’s sacrifice fly that was possible because Oral Roberts’ freshman reliever Kaleb McCullough threw a pickoff attempt about 6 feet over his second baseman’s head, allowing runners to advance to second and third.

Then in the seventh, Oral Roberts’ second baseman Mac McCroskey made two errors on Kaler’s grounder to open the inning. Bost later hit his three-run blast with two outs as the Aggies took advantage of the miscues.

“We made defensive mistakes that we don’t normally make,” Oral Roberts’ coach Ryan Folmar said. “Those cost us.”

A&M had 14 hits with five players each having at least two, but the Aggies still needed help. A&M was only 3 of 10 with runners in scoring position before Bost’s homer, and two of those three hits didn’t score a run.

“Both of those [homers] were big swings in big moments, and those were big momentum swings too,” Folmar said.

A&M was in position to win without those home runs, but so was Oral Roberts, which is the fourth seed in the College Station Regional. Schlossnagle told his team afterward “the intensity, the focus, the level of talent is going to be outstanding on every single team” from here on out.

It’ll be easier for the Aggies if they keep hitting a couple homers a game.

• Robert Cessna’s email address is robert.cessna@theeagle.com.

