Aggie fans have been reveling in the Texas A&M men’s basketball team’s success and rightfully so. The Aggies won a record 15 Southeastern Conference games and made the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2018.

Unfortunately, the Aggies’ dream of being one of March Madness’ surprise teams ended in a loss to hot-shooting Penn State on Thursday night, but the winning ways on campus could continue.

A&M’s baseball, softball and women’s tennis teams are in position to follow the men’s basketball team’s lead. The Aggie women’s tennis team is ranked second and on a mission to top last year’s NCAA tournament quarterfinal appearance.

The diamond sports amp up this weekend with titanic Southeastern Conference series. The 15th-ranked baseball team tangles with top-ranked LSU at Blue Bell Park, while the 24th-ranked softball team battles 18th-ranked Georgia at Davis Diamond.

The temperature for first pitches Friday is expected be 53 with north winds of 11-15 mph making it feel much cooler, but the heat of competition will be off the charts.

Let’s start with baseball. LSU has been tabbed a “Dream Team” and the smart pick to win the national championship. It could happen. Then again, Tennessee was last year’s “Dream Team” that didn’t even reach the College World Series and Aggie fans painfully remember their 1989 “Dream Team” that came up a victory short of reaching Omaha, Nebraska, by losing to LSU.

A year ago A&M shocked many by making the CWS and winning two games there. A return trip won’t be easy with seven SEC teams ranked ahead of the Aggies, who play the conference’s five highest ranked teams — LSU, No. 2 Tennessee, No. 3 Ole Miss, No. 4 Florida and No. 6 Arkansas. A&M’s gauntlet of grueling SEC series start with the nation’s three best teams. Whether A&M goes 9-0 or 0-9 or somewhere in-between, there’s a lot that can happen before the NCAA tournament field is announced May 23. But A&M needs to play well at home, and a good start can lead to bigger things. A&M gained confidence last year by winning two of three at eighth-ranked LSU to start SEC play.

The softball team could be following a similar path after opening SEC play by taking two of three at sixth-ranked Arkansas, the defending league champion. First-year A&M head coach Trisha Ford said before the season the Aggies, picked to finish 12th in the SEC, would surprise folks, and that’s certainly been the case.

A&M could host an NCAA regional for the first time since 2018 when brand-new Davis Diamond was about 70% completed. The future looked so bright then, but arguably the nation’s best venue has been dormant come mid-May. Maybe this spring will be different, but Georgia is a pivotal opponent. If the Aggies win this weekend’s series, they’ll take that momentum to 14th-ranked Kentucky before returning home to play fifth-ranked Tennessee. After that, A&M’s last four SEC series are against teams currently unranked — Mississippi State, South Carolina, Ole Miss and Missouri.

As you might imagine, the energetic Ford is looking forward to her first SEC series at Davis Diamond.

“I’m excited to be back home,” Ford said. “I think we’re going to have really good crowds all weekend long. I want it to be pretty spicy out there.”

The A&M men’s basketball team set this year’s standard by going 9-0 at home in SEC play with the fans playing a huge part. You’d expect nothing less from the patrons at Blue Bell Park and Davis Diamond.

