Cessna: Schlossnagle's enthusiasm for Aggie baseball program similar to Fisher's for football

The Fisher process has A&M poised to make next season’s College Football Playoff coming off an Orange Bowl victory. Aggie fans expect that win to be the first of many in major bowl games similar to what Fisher accomplished at Florida State. Even though he won a national championship with the Seminoles, there were doubts he’d be able to duplicate that success with the Aggies, but those question marks have faded as he’s gone 26-10 so far at A&M with a roster loaded full of NFL talent.

Schlossnagle’s words resonate with Aggies because of his success against A&M. His TCU teams beat the Aggies in back-to-back super regionals in 2015 and ’16 and then in a College World Series losers’ bracket game in ’17. Schlossnagle is 11-10 all-time in Omaha, Nebraska, but if he had lost those three games to the Aggies, he’d be only 4-6. The Aggies are 2-12 all-time at the CWS, but if they had beaten TCU those three times and matched what the Horned Frogs did, A&M would be 9-18 all-time in Omaha and 7-6 in the last 13 games. And many believe that record would be even better, because the Aggies thought they had the better team than TCU each time. That’s why Schlossnagle was a home-run hire. The Aggies know firsthand his process works. He’s had the success A&M has been waiting on for decades.