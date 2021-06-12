Cessna: Schlossnagle's enthusiasm for Aggie baseball program similar to Fisher's for football

Texas A&M baseball fans have to feel good watching the NCAA super regionals this weekend knowing the Aggies probably will be playing in them next year, maybe even at Blue Bell Park.
Expectations for the program might be at an all-time high after head coach Jim Schlossnagle’s 28-minute introductory press conference. He said all the right things, somewhat mirroring what football coach Jimbo Fisher said when he arrived (Schlossnagle just took longer to say it). Both have an uncanny knack for getting their point across, and both have shown they get results — quickly.
“I am a very impatient guy,” Schlossnagle said. “Winning never feels as good as losing feels bad to me. I can’t stand to lose. I understand that it’s going to happen, but every year, if we’re allowed to play 56 I expect to go 56-0. I get that it’s probably not going to go that way, but that is what I’m about, and that’s what you can hold me accountable to.”
Fisher wasn’t in attendance, because he was entertaining some of the nation’s top recruits, but he’d have smiled.
“Listen, I’m not a very patient guy,” Fisher said just over 43 months ago during his introduction, earning plenty of applause. “Saying that, we have a process, and you’re going to hear me say this word a 100 times. It’s not about the outcome; it’s about the process. If the process of how you do your business and what you’re doing is right, the outcomes will be there.”
The Fisher process has A&M poised to make next season’s College Football Playoff coming off an Orange Bowl victory. Aggie fans expect that win to be the first of many in major bowl games similar to what Fisher accomplished at Florida State. Even though he won a national championship with the Seminoles, there were doubts he’d be able to duplicate that success with the Aggies, but those question marks have faded as he’s gone 26-10 so far at A&M with a roster loaded full of NFL talent.
Schlossnagle’s words resonate with Aggies because of his success against A&M. His TCU teams beat the Aggies in back-to-back super regionals in 2015 and ’16 and then in a College World Series losers’ bracket game in ’17. Schlossnagle is 11-10 all-time in Omaha, Nebraska, but if he had lost those three games to the Aggies, he’d be only 4-6. The Aggies are 2-12 all-time at the CWS, but if they had beaten TCU those three times and matched what the Horned Frogs did, A&M would be 9-18 all-time in Omaha and 7-6 in the last 13 games. And many believe that record would be even better, because the Aggies thought they had the better team than TCU each time. That’s why Schlossnagle was a home-run hire. The Aggies know firsthand his process works. He’s had the success A&M has been waiting on for decades.
Baseball is clearly the second-most popular sport at A&M. It has tremendous traditions — fans passionately chanting “ball five!” and so on as opposing pitchers struggle to find the strike zone; cheering the theme from the Rifleman after an opposing batter strikes out; counting the number of engines on trains that pass by; and Rhodes Scholar-scale heckling led by Section 203. The best tradition of course is “Olsen Magic,” with A&M pulling out a last at-bat victory.
It’s hard to top the atmosphere at Blue Bell Park, but don’t confuse success with popularity. Aggie baseball is not even in the school’s top five programs when it comes to success. A&M’s 2-12 record in Omaha wrings of frustration, including an eight-game losing streak with the last victory coming in 1993.
That will change under Schlossnagle, just as Fisher has the football program in position to win its first conference championship since 1998. More importantly, both programs seem closer to winning a national title than ever. Schlossnagle’s hire completes an impressive Texas two-step upgrade for the Aggies in those sports.
Schlossnagle takes over a team that finished next to last in the Southeastern Conference with a 9-21 record. A&M had an RPI of 86th. The Aggies were so bad they might have missed the NIT tournament, if such a thing existed in college baseball.
But this year was an exception. Last year before COVID-19 ended the season, the Aggies were a lock to extend their school-record 13 straight NCAA tournament appearances. They were armed with left-handed pitcher Asa Lacy, who was the fourth pick of the major league draft, along with right-hander Christian Roa and outfielder Zach DeLoach, both second-round picks. That team had a legitimate shot at reaching the CWS and winning in Omaha if not for the pandemic. Neither happened, and it wasn’t the first time A&M baseball fans were left wondering what could have been or lamenting great teams failing to do great things in the postseason.