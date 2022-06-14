CESSNA: Oddsmakers aren't jumping on Aggie bandwagon

The Texas A&M baseball team keeps winning games, but the oddsmakers remain unimpressed.

The Aggies are the second-highest seeded team remaining in the College World Series, but A&M is the least likely to win according to BetOnline.ag. Ninth-seeded Texas with 4/1 odds is the slight favorite in the wide-open field followed by Arkansas 9/2, second-seeded Stanford 5/1, Notre Dame 11/2, Ole Miss 13/2, 14th-seeded Auburn, Oklahoma 7/1 and A&M 15/2.

A&M (42-18) can take solace in that it didn’t have great odds for winning regionals or super regionals. A&M had a -110 line (10-11 odds) at winning its own regional, which featured a tough field because of Big 12 regular-season champ TCU +170 (17/10) and Louisiana-Lafayette +550 (11/2). The only tougher odds for the 16 regionals hosts were Georgia State +225 (9/4) East Carolina +170 (17/10), Florida +120 (6/5), Oklahoma State +110 (11/10), Maryland +130 (13/10) and Southern Mississippi +125 (5/4). The oddsmakers were pretty accurate, because Southern Miss was the only one of the six to reach super regionals.

Oddsmakers for super regionals rated Louisville as even a tougher matchup for the Aggies. A&M was a -140 favorite. The only hosts with tougher odds were Southern Miss +105 and North Carolina -120, which both lost.

Top-seeded Tennessee was the overwhelming favorite when the 64-team field was announced with 5/2 odds. The Vols seemed a lock to at least reach the CWS. They were 11/1 favorites to win regionals and almost a 4/1 favorite for super regionals, but Notre Dame knocked off Tennessee to create a highly competitive CWS. It also continued a trend as the top-seeded team hasn’t won the tournament since 1999 when Miami (Fla.) lived up to its billing.

A&M hasn’t won a game in Omaha since 1993, losing 10 straight, but you’ve got to like the Aggies chances of ending that drought and possibly winning it all. A&M had the 17th-best odds at winning the national championship three weeks ago. Teams remaining which were ahead of the Aggies are Arkansas 14/1, Stanford 16/1, Texas 22/1, Auburn and Notre Dame 33/1. Ole Miss had 66/1 odds that ranked 27th.

* * *

How strong is the Southeastern Conference, particularly considering the SEC West makes up half the CWS field? The SEC will get even stronger when Oklahoma and Texas join the league. The SEC probably won’t be able to get all its teams in the 64-team field, which is what happened for SEC softball in 2017, becoming the first league to put all its teams in the NCAA tournament, which was 13 because Vanderbilt doesn’t field a softball team.

Ten is the most SEC teams to make the NCAA baseball tournament (2014, ‘18 and ’19). The Atlantic Coast Conference also had 10 teams in the 2016 tournament. The SEC should top that after adding OU and UT.

Florida was the only SEC team to make the 2022 Women’s Softball World Series in what was a uncharacteristic down year for the league. But with Oklahoma winning the title and Texas being the runner-up, it wouldn’t be that far-fetched if the SEC could get all 15 teams in the tournament after those two join the league.

* * *

A&M has a 37-36 edge in the series against Oklahoma thanks to last year’s 8-1 victory in the Round Rock Classic. That was A&M’s seventh straight victory over the Sooners. Returning starters for A&M from that game are right fielder Brett Minnich and designated hitter Austin Bost. Joseph Menefee pitched 1 2/3 hitless innings, striking out five. Returning starters for Oklahoma are third baseman Payton Graham, catcher Jimmy Crooks and first baseman Tanner Tredaway. Three of the six pitchers the Sooners used in that game also are back.

Robert Cessna’s email address is robert.cessna@theeagle.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.