Cessna: Aggie baseball team needs big second half in SEC play to maintain NCAA tourney streak

The Texas A&M baseball team’s 11-10 victory over top-ranked Arkansas on Sunday was sweet, right up there with the 2-0 victory over Texas. The challenge for the Aggies is to make sure that’s not the only highlights at the season-ending banquet.

That won’t be easy.

The Aggies are having their worst season since joining the Southeastern Conference. The victory over Arkansas made A&M 4-11 in league play at the halfway point. Its previous worse first-half record was 6-9 in 2013, A&M’s inaugural season in the SEC. Things could get worse for the Aggies with their next three series against fifth-ranked Tennessee, fourth-ranked Mississippi State and 10th-ranked Ole Miss. Those teams are vying to be among the eight national seeds for the NCAA tournament. They can’t afford to lose a single game to a team ranked 91st in RPI, let alone lose a series. A&M will get their best shot.

A&M is on the outside in mock 64-team NCAA tournament projections. The only SEC team with a lower RPI than the Aggies is No. 110 Missouri, which won two of three from A&M.