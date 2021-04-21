 Skip to main content
Cessna: Aggie baseball team needs big second half in SEC play to maintain NCAA tourney streak
20210420 AM V TSU MM 02

Texas A&M's Jonathan Childress throws during game action against Texas Southern at Blue Bell Park in College Station on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Michael Miller/The Eagle

 Michael Miller

The Texas A&M baseball team’s 11-10 victory over top-ranked Arkansas on Sunday was sweet, right up there with the 2-0 victory over Texas. The challenge for the Aggies is to make sure that’s not the only highlights at the season-ending banquet.

That won’t be easy.

The Aggies are having their worst season since joining the Southeastern Conference. The victory over Arkansas made A&M 4-11 in league play at the halfway point. Its previous worse first-half record was 6-9 in 2013, A&M’s inaugural season in the SEC. Things could get worse for the Aggies with their next three series against fifth-ranked Tennessee, fourth-ranked Mississippi State and 10th-ranked Ole Miss. Those teams are vying to be among the eight national seeds for the NCAA tournament. They can’t afford to lose a single game to a team ranked 91st in RPI, let alone lose a series. A&M will get their best shot.

A&M is on the outside in mock 64-team NCAA tournament projections. The only SEC team with a lower RPI than the Aggies is No. 110 Missouri, which won two of three from A&M.

A&M needs to win nine of its last 15 league games to finish 13-17, which would match its worst SEC record. That came three years ago, which was still good enough to get the Aggies into the NCAA tournament. A&M hasn’t missed the NCAA tourney since 2008. The only other SEC teams that have made the NCAA tournament since A&M joined are Florida, LSU, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt.

If the Aggies have success against Tennessee, Mississippi State and Ole Miss, the schedule gets easier with Auburn (15-18, 2-13) and LSU (18-10, 4-11) to finish league play. Another plus should be having three of the remaining five series at home, but the Aggies were only 2-4 at Blue Bell Park in the first half, getting swept by unranked Alabama (23-13, 7-8).

“We must take care of business at home if we’re going to put ourselves in any kind of position to get to the postseason,” A&M head coach Rob Childress said Wednesday during a Zoom press conference. “We need to have a strong run this second half. Our guys know that. We put ourselves in this position, and everyone can take ownership of it, whether it’s been offensively, defensively [or] on the mound and certainly on the coaching side of it. We all need to better in every facet moving forward in this second half.”

A&M and Tennessee will start Game 3 of their upcoming series at noon Sunday. A&M announced the change Wednesday, moving up the time to accommodate Tennessee’s travel plans. The game will air on the SEC Network (Suddenlink Ch. 40).

Third-ranked Texas (31-8, 10-2 Big 12) has won 14 straight since losing to A&M on March 30. The Longhorns have taken advantage of a soft schedule. UT, which is tied with seventh-ranked TCU for the Big 12 Conference lead, has swept league series with Kansas (21-15, 3-9) and Kansas State (21-15, 4-8).

Texas goes to 19th-ranked Oklahoma State (22-10-1) this week and the following weeks will be at sixth-ranked Texas Tech (26-8, 7-5) and TCU.

TEXAS A&M ON THE DIAMOND

BASEBALL

• Matchup: Tennessee at Texas A&M

• When: 6:30 p.m. Friday, 5 p.m. Saturday, noon Sunday

• Where: Blue Bell Park

• Records: Texas A&M (22-17, 4-11); Tennessee (30-8, 10-5)

• Rankings: No. 5 Tennessee

• TV: SEC+, online (Friday-Saturday); SEC, Ch. 40 (Sunday)

• Radio: KZNE (1150 AM, 93.7 FM)

SOFTBALL

• Matchup: Texas A&M at Mississippi State

• When: 6 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday

• Where: Nusz Park, Starkville, Miss.

• Records: Texas A&M (29-13, 6-9); MSU (24-19, 0-12)

• TV: SEC+, online (Friday, Sunday); SEC, Ch. 40 (Saturday)

• Radio: KAGC (97.3 FM)

