Cessna: Aggie baseball team can hear Omaha calling

Texas A&M’s march to Omaha, Nebraska, starts Friday. That’s the goal and anything less will be a disappointment, but for at least the time it takes to read half this column, you need to appreciate how far the Aggie baseball program has come in 358 days.

At his introductory press conference, A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle said his goal was to get the program closer to the College World Series each and every day. He’s certainly made good on that as the fifth-seeded Aggies have been one of the sport’s best feel-good stories of 2022. Some thought A&M would be hard pressed to win five Southeastern Conference games, let alone grow into the fifth-best team in the nation. That’s just crazy.

And it has a chance to get better. If A&M takes care of business the next two weekends, the Aggies will get to Omaha.

It’s hard to imagine a better home-field advantage than Blue Bell Park. The Aggies weren’t a regional host for the last four NCAA tournaments, which was four tournaments too many. That’s why fans are even more giddy over a team that won the SEC West after being picked to finish sixth. And fans believe this year’s success will become the norm based on Schlossnagle’s track record.

While at TCU, Schlossnagle led the Horned Frogs to national success. They hosted seven regional tournaments from 2009-17 and made five College World Series appearances. Schlossnagle won 11 games in Omaha, winning at least two in every appearance but one. He’s never gone two-and-barbecue, which is the best news for a program that’s done just that in its last three appearances. A&M hasn’t won a game in the College World Series since 1999 when the Aggies were in their third year in the Big 12 Conference.

Schlossnagle back then was a relatively unknown associate head coach at Tulane, but it didn’t take him long to make a name. He made the NCAA tournament in his second season as a head coach at UNLV, ending the program’s five-year drought. Schlossnagle left after that for TCU, taking the Horned Frogs to the NCAA tournament in his first season. TCU had made only two NCAA postseason appearances before his arrival. But it took Schlossnagle and TCU six seasons to host an NCAA regional.

It took him less than a year to do it in Aggieland, and he’s a national seed to boot. Schlossnagle’s Horned Frogs weren’t a national seed until his 11th season. That just makes what he’s accomplished this season even more incredible.

Now the challenge is to take advantage of playing at home. It’s safe assuming A&M will have more talented teams under Schlossnagle, but it might be awhile before the Aggies have a more manageable path to the CWS. Other than top-ranked Tennessee, the tournament seems wide open with no clear-cut favorites. COVID-19, transfers and a rash of injuries to pitchers seemingly have leveled the field. There are about 50 teams with a legitimate chance of joining Tennessee in Omaha. A&M is among the favorites, but no one would be surprised if TCU or Louisiana won this year’s College Station Regional. TCU won the CS Regional in 2012 and the CS Super Regional in 2016. The Ragin Cajuns’ won the first two games of the 2007 CS Regional before the Aggies bounced back with a pair of victories.

Five times Louisiana had been sent to LSU for regionals, which geographically makes sense, but the Tigers aren’t a top 16 seed this year. That allowed NCAA to send the Ragin’ Cajuns to A&M.

“The last time the Cajuns’ were here was 15 years ago,” said Louisiana head coach Matt Deggs, a former A&M assistant. “Oddly enough, I was on the other side. So there’s a history there. The Cajuns are going to travel extremely well. There’s some excitement, because it’s a little bit more of a novelty rather than going an hour down the road [to LSU].”

Louisiana won’t be intimidated by the environment, nor will TCU, but that won’t stop the fans from trying to give A&M an edge.

“They’re rooting for us,” A&M catcher Troy Claunch said. “There’s no pressure when they’re rooting for you. These fans are going to have our backs through everything, and they’re going to help us. We’re going to feed off them. They’re going to push us to do what we’ve been doing all season.”

What A&M has done since the first weekend in April is win. The Aggies have put together a lethal batting order and enough pitching to win seven straight SEC series. It’s a team could hit its way to Omaha if it gets enough pitching. The support it will receive this weekend will be off the charts.

“The pressure’s on [opponents] for sure with the fans,” A&M pitcher Micah Dallas said. “The 12th Man is always going to support us. That gives us confidence.”

Dallas is one of the many transfers Schlossnagle brought in. They might not feel the pressure, but longtime fans know how precious each victory is in the NCAA tournament with postseason heartaches outweighing the successes. A&M caught a break in 2017 when second-seeded North Carolina was upset by Davidson. That allowed A&M to host a Super Regional, and the appreciative Aggies answered with a sweep, but couldn’t build on that, failing to win a game at the CWS.

Now opportunity knocks again. A&M is counting on things being different under Schlossnagle, who has thrived in those moments. But that was at TCU. Having TCU in the field this weekend adds to the drama. A&M ending TCU’s season for a change would be priceless, but nothing is guaranteed.

“Hosting and being a national seed, all that kind of stuff is just a reward for the season,” Schlossnagle said. “It does nothing moving forward. Now it’s just about playing good baseball, and we’re looking forward to doing that in front of the 12th Man.”

• Robert Cessna’s email address is robert.cessna@theeagle.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.