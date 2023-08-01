BATON ROUGE, La. – The Brazos Valley Bombers held on for a 5-4 10-inning victory over the Baton Rouge Rougarou in the opener of their Texas Collegiate League best-of-3 playoff series Tuesday night.

Game 2 will be Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Edible Field. Game 3, if needed, would be Thursday at 7 p.m.

Baton Rouge, which needed to win the last game of the regular season over defending champion Acadiana to make the playoffs, battled back from a 3-0 deficit to tie the game with a run in the eighth and two in the ninth to force extra innings.

The Bombers scored two runs in the 10th with help from the Rougarou who opted to intentionally walk Casey Sunseri with one out and Christian Smith Johnson on second via the international tiebreaker. The Bombers pulled off a double steal, but Cole Modgling flew out. Simon Larranga came through with a two-run single for a 5-3 lead.

The Rougarou pulled within a run on an error by second baseman Sunseri, scoring TJ Grimes who started the inning at second via the international tiebreaker. But with runners on the corner, Adamo Stornello flew out to end the game.

Bombers’ right-handed reliever Zach Williams got the victory with two innings of work, striking out three, walking one and allowing one hit.

BV left-handed starter Austin Teel, who along with Williams both played at College Station, went 6 1/3 innings. Angelo State’s Teel struck out seven and walked four, allowing two hits and a run.

The Bombers, who won the last three games of the regular season, scored a run in the fourth and two in the fifth.

Larranga’s double in the fourth scored Modgling who singled and moved to second on a passed ball. Johnson and Maddox Miesse both singled with two outs in the fifth. The runners moved up on a wild pitch and Sunseri delivered a two-run single.

The Rougarou, who had only three hits, scored a run in the sixth on three walks and a passed ball. They tied it in the ninth on a walk by Stornello and a Landry Wilkerson hit a two-run homer.

The Seguin River Monsters rolled to a 10-3 victory over the Victoria Generals in the other TCL playoff series. Seguin had a four-run first inning and a five-run sixth inning to halt the Generals’ seven-game winning streak. Seguin clean-up hitter Adrian Torres drove in six runs, hitting a three-run homer in the first, a two-run double in the sixth and a sacrifice fly in the fifth.