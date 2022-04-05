Bullpen helps Texas A&M baseball team top No. 15 Texas State

The Texas A&M baseball team seemingly thrives on being the underdog and did it again Tuesday, grabbing an 8-4 victory over 15th-ranked Texas State on Tuesday at Blue Bell Park. It was A&M’s third victory over a top 15 team in the last month.

The Aggies (17-11) leaned on a steady bullpen to beat Texas State (23-7), which is off to its best start in school history.

Aggie reliever Chris Cortez earned his fourth win of the season while relying on a mid-90s fastball. He allowed no runs on one hit with one strikeout and no walks over 2 1/3 innings.

Senior Jacob Palisch spelled Cortez with two innings of no-hit work, striking out four.

A&M’s Will Johnston started for the first time this season as the Aggies continue to find an answer for an injured Khristian Curtis. Johnston threw 2 2/3 innings, allowing a run on three hits and striking out two. He issued three walks.

The Aggie bats gave A&M’s pitching staff room to work with by continuing to add runs throughout the game.

“We extended the lead against a nationally ranked team that has been playing way better baseball than we have,” A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle said. “It’s a really good win. [Head coach Steven Trout] has a really good team over there.”

Aggie catcher Troy Claunch and right fielder Brett Minnich drove in four runs hitting cleanup and fifth.

Claunch’s ground-out in the first and his single in the third drove in the Aggies’ first two runs. Minnich followed in the third with an RBI single. In the fifth, Minnich rolled a single through the middle, scoring Jack Moss from third. Moss reached on a throwing error that allowed Dylan Rock to score.

In the seventh, Moss blasted his fourth home run of the season over the wall in left-center, starting a three-run inning as A&M built an 8-1 lead. Moss went 3 for 5 and finished a triple away from the cycle after achieving the feat in the Aggies’ win over Texas last Tuesday.

“He doesn’t swing and miss, and he stays behind the baseball,” Schlossnagle said. “He uses the whole field to hit. Even when he makes outs, they are loud outs. There are a lot of guys on our team that could learn from how he swings the bat.”

Bobcat designated hitter Jose Gonzalez hit an RBI double in the eighth off Aggie reliever Rawley Hector. Texas State then pegged him with two more runs on an error and a RBI double by third baseman Justin Thompson.

A&M freshman Brad Rudis shut the door in the ninth, allowing one hit and striking out one.

“I thought everybody for the most part did the job we needed them to do,” Schlossnagle said. “Would have liked Rawley to finish the game, but with the wind blowing out, we had to get Brad in there.”

Trout has achieved new high marks in San Marcos, including leading Texas State to a No. 10 ranking by D1baseball.com.

The Aggies, meanwhile, entered Tuesday’s contest with an RPI ranking of 60th. Tuesday’s win could provide another boost in the category as A&M beating the Bobcats, ranked 36th in RPI.

“They’re a great club over there, and we knew it was going to be a challenge coming into their place to win, and we just didn’t play good enough baseball tonight to play a good-caliber team like Texas A&M,” Trout said.

The Aggies showed again how well they perform against good competition.

“It seems like every time we play as the underdog — at LSU, at Texas and against these guys — then we play better,” Schlossnagle said. “We play with an edge. We’ve just got to play consistent baseball.”

NOTES — Claunch and Rock will be on the “Aggie Baseball Hour with Jim Schlossnagle” from 7-8 p.m. Wednesday. The radio show will air live on WTAW (1620 AM, 94.5 FM) from Rudy’s BBQ in College Station.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.