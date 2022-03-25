Bullpen costs Aggies series opener against Tigers in 10 innings.

The Texas A&M baseball team’s new-found swagger appeared to be on full display Friday as left fielder Dylan Rock launched a go-ahead, two-run home run to center field in the sixth inning.

But bullpen issues that have doomed the Aggies in the past showed up again in their series opener with Auburn as the Tigers won 6-5 in 10 innings at Blue Bell Park.

A misplaced pitch on the outside corner by reliever Joseph Menefee led to a game-winning single in the top of the 10th, capping Auburn’s three-run comeback effort over the final two innings.

“It was supposed to be inside. That’s the problem,” A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle said. “Those guys, especially the leadoff hitter and some of those little right-handed hitters, they do a good job hitting the ball the other way.”

The Aggies struck first thanks to a sacrifice fly from Troy Claunch that scored Austin Bost for a 1-0 lead in the second.

The lead was short lived. Aggie starter Nathan Dettmer issued a leadoff walk to Mike Bello in the top of the third, and Auburn (16-6, 2-2) got three consecutive RBI hits from Kason Howell, Sonny Dichiara and Brooks Carlson for a 3-1 lead.

DiChiara’s went 3 for 4 with two doubles and a walk. The Auburn first baseman entered Friday’s series opener with the fourth-best batting average in the country (.471), the second best on-base percentage (.618) and second-best slugging percentage (1.039).

The Aggies (13-8, 2-2) struck back in the fifth. Shortstop Kole Kaler drew a leadoff walk. Two batters later, second baseman Austin Bost hit an RBI single to left, followed by Claunch’s second RBI of the game on a single to tie the game at 3.

Over the last six games, Bost has hit .417 with three RBIs and five runs scored. Before he was lifted in the top of the ninth for defensive replacement Trevor Werner, Bost went 3 for 4 with a double.

But the Aggies’ hottest bat regained the lead in the bottom of the sixth. Rock brought a .451 batting average through a seven-game hit streak into the weekend series and added to it with a two-run, two-out home run for a 5-3 lead. The shot continued to rise as it sailed over the 400-foot sign in center field.

Rock has 10 RBIs, eight runs scored and has hit all four of his home runs over his eight-game hit streak.

In one of the better bullpen outings of the season for the Aggie pitching staff, reliever Jacob Palisch mowed through three hitless innings, striking out five.

Palisch said he could have gone another inning but fully supported the coaching staff’s decision to go with freshman power arm Chris Cortez in the ninth.

“When he told me I was coming out, I asked if it was Cortez, and when they said it was, I was excited,” Palisch said. “He’s got great stuff. ... There’s no one else I would want in that situation.”

But the Aggies’ good fortune out of the pen caught up with them in the ninth.

A one-out single by Tiger third baseman Blake Rambusch and a double by Dichiara set the table for a game-tying, two-run double by Carlson.

The inning ended on a review of pinch hitter Mason Land’s bat after the infielder pushed runners to the corners with an infield single. Land was ruled out to retire the side. Prior to the series, bats are tested by the officiating crew to make sure they meet legal standards. Each bat checked is given a sticker. Claunch, while behind the plate, noticed Land’s bat did not have the sticker, which made the bat illegal.

An inning later, Rambusch put the game on ice with an RBI single, driving in Nate LaRue. The Tiger catcher reached on a fielding error by Ryan Targac at third.

The Aggies return to action at 2 p.m. Saturday in the second game of the series. Junior Micah Dallas (3-0, 3.00 ERA) will face Auburn’s Trace Bright (2-1, 1.96).

“I have confidence in our club, and I know they’ll respond tomorrow,” Schlossnagle said.

