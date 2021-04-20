Bryce Blaum helps lead Aggie baseball team past Tigers

Texas A&M senior infielder Bryce Blaum and the Aggie baseball team understand the situation they find themselves. Seventeen losses for the season and only four Southeastern conference wins isn’t meeting their expectations.
“For us at this point in the season, we’re not where we expected to be as far as our record,” Blaum said. “There’s a sense of urgency in this locker room.”
Although it wasn’t perfect, a 9-4 win over Texas Southern on Tuesday at Blue Bell Park was another step in the right direction for the Aggies, Blaum said.
“It’s tough winning,” he said. “Winning is not easy, but it’s fun, and just to win a ballgame, to win like we did with so many facets of the game, is big for our team.”
A strong north wind carried the sounds of live music from a Christian worship gathering at Kyle Field over to Blue Bell Park. It also dashed the hopes of the long ball playing significantly into the midweek battle.
With that in mind, the Aggies (22-17, 4-11 SEC) drew eight walks, including three with the bases loaded, to help beat the Tigers.
Blaum went 2 for 3 with a second-inning single that set up the first walked-in run drawn by Kalae Harrison. Blaum’s double in the second was the second RBI base hit of the frame, following Brett Minnich’s run-scoring single. A sacrifice bunt, leading to an error, allowed Blaum to reach base in the fifth, which sparked a four-run inning. A bases-loaded walk by Zane Schmidt started the carousel, followed by an RBI single from Harrison and sacrifice flies from Taylor Smith and Ray Alejo.
Finally in the eighth, Blaum’s walk plated the Aggies’ final run.
“It was a tough day to hit, and collectively one-through-nine, everybody sold out to the approach,” Blaum said. “They took their walks, and, really as [assistant coach Chad Caillet] preaches, hit 2 irons, and the ball flight was very good top-to-bottom in the lineup.”
Smith, making his ninth start of the season at catcher and first since March 19, overcame the wind and belted his third home run of the season into left in the bottom of the fourth. Minnich went 2 for 4, and Hunter Coleman went 2 for 5 with a double.
On the mound and in the field, the Aggies left some room for improvement before they host No. 5 Tennessee for a three-game SEC series this weekend.
Aggie pitchers issued six walks and threw two wild pitches. One wild pitch from reliever Mason Ornelas in the seventh allowed a Tiger run to score. Two batters later, a passed ball brought in Texas Southern’s fourth and final run.
Texas Southern scored its first two runs on an RBI double by Nic Garza and a single by Dean Salazar in the fifth off A&M starter Jonathan Childress. The sophomore left-hander threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing two runs on three hits. He walked three, hit one and struck out four.
Childress stranded a runner in the second inning with a strikeout and managed to end a bases-loaded jam in the third with a strikeout and a groundball out.
“I thought it was a little bit choppy early,” A&M head coach Rob Childress said. “He got himself going and got himself back on line and was able to get the breaking ball going. I would have liked to have gotten him through the fifth, but we weren’t able to do it. I still feel like the compass is heading north.”
Relievers Alex Magers, Chris Weber and Ornelas finished the game for the Aggies. Both of the runs that crossed on Ornelas were Weber’s property, with one run unearned. The Tigers mustered four hits against the three pitchers.
Ornelas (2-0) earned the win with 2 2/3 innings of work. Texas Southern starter Alex Olguin (0-6) took the loss.
With yet another tough test upcoming for the Aggies in Tennessee, A&M can take all of the success they can muster in midweek matchups.
“We’ve had a tough season so far, and we’re just trying to get every win we can right now even if it’s a midweek,” Minnich said. “Anything really.”
•
NOTES — Alejo went 0 for 4 and had his 17-game on-base streak snapped. ... Blaum had his second consecutive multi-hit game after a 1-for-16 skid through the previous five games. ... Minnich is 6 for 18 through his last five games.