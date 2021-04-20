Bryce Blaum helps lead Aggie baseball team past Tigers

Texas A&M senior infielder Bryce Blaum and the Aggie baseball team understand the situation they find themselves. Seventeen losses for the season and only four Southeastern conference wins isn’t meeting their expectations.

“For us at this point in the season, we’re not where we expected to be as far as our record,” Blaum said. “There’s a sense of urgency in this locker room.”

Although it wasn’t perfect, a 9-4 win over Texas Southern on Tuesday at Blue Bell Park was another step in the right direction for the Aggies, Blaum said.

“It’s tough winning,” he said. “Winning is not easy, but it’s fun, and just to win a ballgame, to win like we did with so many facets of the game, is big for our team.”

A strong north wind carried the sounds of live music from a Christian worship gathering at Kyle Field over to Blue Bell Park. It also dashed the hopes of the long ball playing significantly into the midweek battle.

With that in mind, the Aggies (22-17, 4-11 SEC) drew eight walks, including three with the bases loaded, to help beat the Tigers.