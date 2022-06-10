BROWN: Though the Texas A&M baseball bats have remained hot, Aggies need pitching to step up

The law of averages says that if the Texas A&M baseball team is playing inside Blue Bell Park, at least one home run ball will fly over the outfield fence. Since the beginning of Southeastern Conference play, only four games have passed by without the Aggies hitting a home run and their saving grace Friday came off the bat of center fielder Jordan Thompson in the bottom of the seventh, tying the game at four.

The same law would say that ineffective starting pitching will catch up to the Aggies, as it almost did Friday. Thompson’s home run erased the blemishes on starter Nathan Dettmer’s line, though the game against Louisville was still tied at four in the top of the eighth inning at print time.

If A&M hopes to punch its ticket to Omaha, and then claim its first win at the College World Series since 1993, it has to get more innings and less runs out of its starting rotation. At some point, poor pitching will catch up to the Aggies.

A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle made the right call to match up Dettmer, his most consistent pitcher through the body of the season with Louisville’s lone standout arm, Jared Poland. Dettmer went 4-0 through conference play with a 3.60 ERA and a .238 opponents batting average.

The postseason, including Friday, hasn’t been as kind to the sophomore right-hander. Dettmer entered the game with a 14.29 ERA and a .448 opponents batting average.

Dettmer exited Friday’s game after 4 1/3 innings, allowing four runs on five hits. He walked one and struck out four in 77 total pitches.

The last time Dettmer went more than five innings was a seven-inning gem at Vanderbilt on April 28. He’s now had six starts since that outing.

Playing in the Aggies favor this weekend is the fact that veteran right-hander Micah Dallas is still a bullet in the chamber and will likely start Game 2 on Saturday. After a rocky end to the regular season, Dallas has settled into the postseason with a 2-0 record and a 0.90 ERA. Opposing hitters are batting .222 against Dallas and he has not given up a home run in his two starts.

Beyond that, it’s a crap shoot who the Aggies will gamble on moving forward. Most likely A&M will lean on Ryan Prager, who is 0-1 in the postseason, on Sunday, should the series need a third game. But A&M will need more arms than that to make a long run in Omaha.

Charles Schwab Field, the home of the College World Series, is always a graveyard when it comes to hitting for power. Without that tool in the Aggies’ arsenal, starting pitching will need to give a better foundation for the offense to work upon or this magical season of home runs and come-from-behind antics will be cut shorter than this team deserves.

At some point, unlike the temperatures at Blue Bell Park, the bats always go cold.

