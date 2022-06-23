Brown: Texas A&M baseball team defied odds during College World Series run

OMAHA, Neb. — Charles Schwab Stadium sits less than a mile from the border with neighboring Iowa. Close your eyes for just a moment and you won’t have an idea whether you are still in the Cornhusker State or if you’ve crossed over into Carter Lake or Council Bluffs, Iowa — until you see a casino.

Jim Schlossnagle and the Texas A&M baseball team didn’t need to cross the border and find the closest sports book, legal only in Iowa, to know that they were playing with house money in their trip to the College World Series. First-year coaches on teams thrown together during the offseason don’t make it to Omaha let alone book a trip to the national semifinals.

Yet there they were in a blazing-hot CWS — both in terms of outside temperatures and offenses — seemingly years ahead of schedule. The Aggies had little to lose and everything to gain, including doubling the program’s win total in Omaha and reaching the semifinals for the first time in program history.

At some point a lack of pitching depth, especially in the starting rotation, was going to doom the Aggies’ season. Most thought it would be at the advent of Southeastern Conference play, but that didn’t slow down the Aggies, who their final seven series in league play. They then powered their way through the NCAA regionals and super regionals and recovered from an opening loss at the CWS to win two games, finding a way to win despite any pitching deficiencies.

“Starting pitching is everything,” Schlossnagle said. “We overcame so much. We created an identity that, really, I’ve never been a part of team that was like it. There wasn’t a starting pitcher you could hang your hat on and say, ‘OK, we’ve got that game squared away.’ [Nathan] Dettmer would show us flashes of that. Micah Dallas every now and then. Guys just battled.”

Now with the most solid of foundations laid, A&M’s task will be to repeat this historic season in the years to follow.

It will start with luring more quality pitchers to Blue Bell Park to pair with Dettmer. Schlossnagle and his coaching staff have started that process by landing Southern California transfer Carson Lambert, who went 6-3 with a 3.46 ERA and 58 strikeouts to just 11 walks this season.

A&M also will need to find replacements for catcher Troy Claunch, whom Schlossnagle referenced as the heart and soul of the program despite it being his only year in Aggieland, and reliever Jacob Palisch. The Aggies also have draft eligible players in right-handed pitcher Micah Dallas, left-hander Joseph Menefee, designated hitter Austin Bost and outfielders Brett Minnich and Jordan Thompson.

Schlossnagle also was quick to point out A&M’s need for upgraded facilities during Wednesday’s postgame press conference. The hope is that doubling up on wins in the CWS will open the floodgates of donor dollars aimed at a “total renovation” Blue Bell Park, Schlossnagle said.

“We’ve got to get caught up,” Schlossnagle said. “We’re in the dark ages, whether it be player amenities and player development things and things for our fans. We need a bigger ballpark. I think there’s a demand for season tickets and a demand for premium space. These are all things [athletics director Ross Bjork] knows.”

Upgrading facilities was on the discussion table back when Schlossnagle took the job last summer, he said. Bjork said renovations are more likely than building a new stadium somewhere else on campus.

“No one will ever convince me that a great university like Texas A&M doesn’t deserve to have not just a competitive stadium but the best stadium,” Schlossnagle said. “We need to set the market for what a college baseball stadium looks like.”

Schlossnagle said he hopes at least part of the process could be done by spring 2024 with it completed by the next year.

Until then, the work continues on the roster to replicate the lightning in the bottle the Aggies captured this season. And though A&M seems to have its man in Schlossnagle, who made his sixth trip to Omaha this year, he knows it will be a tough act to follow.

“It’s our job now, mine included, to honor what they’ve started and continue to build on it,” he said. “It’s not going to be easy to repeat. I don’t care how many talented players you recruit. It’s hard to create that kind of synergy and leadership that this team had. We have to start back at ground zero starting right now. We have to just start over again.”

• Travis L. Brown’s email address is travis.brown@theeagle.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.