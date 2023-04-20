Texas A&M baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle is never one to pull punches when discussing his team. The latest example came when the Aggie pitchers walked 11 batters, including several with two outs, in a 14-7 loss to Ole Miss.

“I don’t even know what to say to that,” Schlossnagle said. “I don’t even know. The only way to catch that is to get different players, and we can’t do that this year.”

Whether the statement was actual contemplation or a warning shot to his players can be debated. What can’t is the fact that the message still hasn’t been received by A&M’s starting pitchers.

A year removed from making it to the College World Series semifinals, the expectation for A&M can’t be just making it to the Southeastern Conference tournament then cashing in after two or three games in an NCAA regional. To do better than that, A&M (23-14, 7-8) will need to use the final five series of the regular season to uncover some hidden gems.

An A&M starting pitcher hasn’t recorded a win since Troy Wansing defeated Northern Kentucky on March 11. In that time period, A&M starters have 11 losses and 14 no-decisions. Only one pitcher has consistently reached five innings throughout those 25 games, ace Nathan Dettmer, and that is why he has been the only named starter for the Aggies’ last two SEC series.

To make a run at the SEC tournament, teams have to win at least four games in five days, which would typically make only one starter available for double duty. Teams that don’t finish in the top four (A&M currently sits seventh) have another game added to the mix.

In an NCAA regional, a team could sweep through like the Aggies did last season by winning three straight games, or a team could be called upon to play as many as five. A&M isn’t likely to host a regional this season, which makes breezing through that bracket even more difficult.

Surprisingly enough, the Aggies’ best starting option of late might be using an opener to get through the opposing lineup once and handing the ball off to reliever Evan Aschenbeck to do the heavy lifting. The Blinn transfer picked up the win in A&M’s 13-1 run rule of Missouri on April 14 in one of A&M’s best pitching performances of the season.

With a fastball that tops out in the upper 80s and pinpoint accuracy with a breaking ball, Aschenbeck has been most effective as the first arm out of the bullpen, giving opposing hitters a change of pace from a harder throwing opener.

For the Aggies to have a chance in the regular or postseason, Dettmer (1-3, 6.09 ERA) must find the form he displayed in the Aggies’ 5-1 win over Notre Dame during last year’s CWS. He threw seven scoreless innings with three hits, no walks and six strikeouts. This season in conference play, Dettmer hasn’t allowed fewer than three runs in an outing and has issued more than two walks in all but one conference start. He’s also given up 17 two-out hits this season and allowed five two-out runs in a 10-4 loss to Tennessee.

“He just needs a good, clean six or seven innings, but you’ve got to be good to do it,” Schlossnagle said. “He’s good enough. He just hasn’t been good enough yet.”

The Aggies defied the odds last season, overcoming some pitching struggles to swing their way to Omaha, Nebraska. Their lineup this season is arguably even more potent than last year’s, but the Aggies could more consistently rely on quality starts from Dettmer and Micah Dallas and had very reliable relievers in Joseph Menefee and Jacob Palisch last season. Aschenbeck is the only Aggie pitcher who has demonstrated a semblance of prolonged consistency.

For the third time in a row, the Aggies’ probable starters are listed as Dettmer, TBA and TBA for their upcoming series at No. 11 Kentucky (29-7, 10-5) that begins at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Kentucky Proud Park in Lexington, Kentucky.

Schlossnagle said Wansing (2-2, 5.54 ERA), though he hasn’t reached two innings in each of his last three starts, had a good simulated game this week and could be back in the mix. Freshman Justin Lamkin (1-2, 9.82 ERA), who has five starts this season, could also get a nod. Or Schlossnagle could roll out the opener-to-Aschenbeck option once more against the top-ranked team in the nation in RPI.

“I think there’s a silver lining in every cloud and again, kind of like a microcosm of our team, I still believe our best days are ahead of us that way,” Schlossnagle said. “I think there’s teams across the country — no disrespect to anybody — but there are teams across the country that haven’t played their best baseball yet. And there’s teams across the country — and I hope we’re one of them — that haven’t played their best baseball yet. It needs to come sooner or later.”

