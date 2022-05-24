BROWN: NCAA success might be more important than SEC tournament title for Texas A&M

As the Texas A&M baseball team prepared for its final regular season series with the Southeastern Conference West Division title on the line, head coach Jim Schlossnagle confidently proclaimed that anytime there is hardware to be won, the Aggies would go for it.

Now with the SEC tournament beginning Wednesday for the Aggies, Schlossnagle will have a decision to make: Throw everything at a conference tournament title, or save his team for the NCAA tournament.

Schlossnagle seemed to indicate Tuesday that the Aggies’ top priority is the national tournament.

“For us, we feel pretty confident we are going to be in a regional,” he said. “I would assume that we are hosting a regional given [we’re] SEC West champion. So we’re not going to put ourselves in any position where we don’t give ourselves the best chance for success next weekend. That’s at the forefront of what we’re doing, while still trying to win games.”

Second-seeded A&M will open SEC tournament play against either seventh-seeded Florida (35-20, 15-15) or 10th-seeded South Carolina (27-27, 13-17) at 1 p.m. Wednesday in Hoover, Alabama.

While another trophy certainly interests the Aggies, they don’t necessarily need an SEC tournament title to bolster their NCAA postseason success. What they do need is pitching.

A&M has proven it can swing its way to victory against SEC teams, winning its final seven conference series. But the Aggies needed an average of 5.7 runs to win over that stretch of 21 games.

To bring home the SEC tournament crown, the Aggies will have to win a minimum of four games with a pitching staff that hasn’t shown it can produce more than two consistent starts over any three-game stretch.

Once the NCAA regional arrives in College Station, the Aggies will either have to win three straight games or three out of four to advance to the Super Regional. A&M only swept two three-game series this season, busting out the brooms against Fordham and Mississippi State.

Schlossnagle will go with wayward starter Micah Dallas for its tournament opener, hoping the one-time Aggie ace can continue regaining some of his old form. Dallas was removed from the weekend rotation for the final two series of the season. Now A&M must have him back to 100% to have a chance of advancing in the NCAA tournament.

Last weekend’s starters Wyatt Tucker and Ryan Prager will most likely need a few more days of rest after their outings in Oxford, Mississippi, last week, though they combined to pitch just 86 pitchers over 4 1/3 innings.

A&M’s top stater Nathan Dettmer will slot into the mix at some point but continues to nurse a blister on his foot.

“Ideally, I’d like to give Dettmer as much rest as possible but at the same time still keep him on schedule, so he’s ready to go next week,” Schlossnagle said. “It’s a delicate balance between giving him some rest and letting him get his foot right. Certainly, we can’t have him rusty next weekend.”

And therein lies the rub for Schlossnagle. To go for a conference title would mean running out pitchers on short rest and potentially using relievers multiple times this week. Is that worth not having a full stable of arms next week come regional time?

Schlossnagle has had a very good showing so far this season in his first year at A&M. How he handles his pitching staff over the next two weeks may determine how well it is remembered.

• Travis L. Brown’s email address is travis.brown@theeagle.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.