Brown: Jim Schlossnagle a master at improving team's mental toughness

Former TCU infielder Steven Trout took this approach to heart and now has instituted a similar approach as the head coach of the Texas State baseball team. This season in his second year at the helm, his Bobcats knocked off the Horned Frogs in a midweek nonconference game.

“If you think back to Jim’s success in the super regionals and things like that where they had some really great game and crazy comeback and extra-inning games, that’s mental toughness,” Trout said. “That’s the ability to handle adversity and push through it. That’s why they went on such a great run there for four years going to Omaha four years ago, because they were mentally tough, and they were prepared to handle all the adversity that they were going to go through.”

Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello, a former assistant under Schlossnagle, also has brought this approach to Knoxville, Tennessee, and it has reaped dividends with the Volunteers reaching the super regionals this season.

Schlossnagle will bring Cain’s philosophies, as well as Cain himself, to Blue Bell Park in the months and years to come, working in conjunction with A&M’s in-house sports psychology department. And that focus on training between the ears, as much as on the diamond, should move the Aggies into the highest echelon of college baseball programs.