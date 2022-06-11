BROWN: A year later, A&M's Schlossnagle kept his word about a College World Series berth

A year ago, Texas A&M baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle woke up in the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center at 3 a.m. with cold sweat dripping down his face.

The 20-year head coach had just left a cushy situation at TCU where he took the Horned Frogs to five College World Series. The day prior, he made a statement in front of television cameras and media that everyone knew would be hard to accomplish, which added to the stress.

“I want to be in Omaha next year,” Schlossnagle said on June 10 at his introductory press conference. “But, there’s a lot of work to be done. I know Aggieland and the Aggie nation, I’m sure they are going to want that this year and so do I. Every good thing takes work. It doesn’t have to take time.”

With the Lord and the 12th Man as his witness, Schlossnagle works in mysterious ways. In every decision that seemed curious or perfect at the time, including Saturday’s pitching change with a full count, he has proven why he is one of the most respected names in baseball and the right man to lead a program with a baseball-crazed fan base.

Schlossnagle and the Aggies earned a spot in the College World Series after sweeping Louisville with a 4-3 win in Game 2 of the College Station Super Regional at Blue Bell Park on Saturday afternoon.

“I’m obviously happy for him, because I know how hard he works at this and pours his heart and soul into it,” Louisville head coach Dan McDonnell said on Saturday.

The road to Omaha started with Schlossnagle’s choice in assistant coaches, a lineup that left fielder Dylan Rock called “All Star” before he was even officially a member of A&M’s squad. After a season when the Aggies led most offensive statistical categories through Southeastern Conference play, it will be a miracle if A&M can keep hitting coach Michael Earley away from a head coaching position.

There was no better evidence of the affect Schlossnagle can have on a program than his ability to build a roster, nearly from scratch. Friday evening, it was Oregon State transfer catcher Troy Claunch who pushed A&M’s game-winning hit into right field in the bottom of the ninth to lift the Aggies to a 5-4 victory on Friday. Claunch also kept Louisville, the Atlantic Coast Conference’s top base stealing team, to no stolen bases on the weekend.

“He’s at the core of this thing,” Schlossnagle said of Claunch. “He calms the storm, both on offense and defense, and he’s a super elite player and so glad he’s an Aggie.”

Saturday, Texas Tech transfer Micah Dallas did what was asked of him through 4 2/3 innings on the mound and Arizona State transfer Jack Moss continued to rake hits across the field. Moss ripped through the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament and the SEC tournament at a .541 clip.

It was also Schlossnagle’s pitching decisions that helped A&M punch its ticket to Omaha. With a seasoned ability to sense when his pitchers are dwindling, Schlossnagle lifted Dallas in favor of Will Johnston who threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings.

Over the last two weekends, Schlossnagle has put faith in true freshman Brad Rudis to close out games and went to the consistent right hander to bridge the gap between Johnston and bullpen ace Jacob Palisch.

Despite working a full count, Schlossnagle lifted Rudis when he felt his arsenal had been found out and put Palisch on the mound to get the final strike with a slider in the dirt. Schlossnagle even felt as if he had gotten away with one by not removing Rudis with a 2-2 count.

“I should have just trusted my instincts and gone in the 2-2 pitch. Brad, it was his second time through the order. They had a look at him,” Schlossnagle said. “He hasn’t had a good breaking ball going lately, but throws a lot of strikes and has a good changeup. …[Ben Metzinger] was getting good swings on him. I didn’t think we had a pitch to go to and felt like we could change the look.”

Palisch closed out the game with two strikeouts and a pop out.

Schlossnagle put all the credit for A&M’s College World Series berth on his players, as all coaches are apt to do. The players certainly had a huge role in the job. But, if it only came down to the players, what did Schlossnagle have to worry about last June?

“We all knew that the pieces were there,” returning third baseman Trevor Werner said. “We just needed somebody to bring everybody together. We had the parts and coach made it whole.”

Getting to Omaha has not been an unreachable task for A&M. It’s winning a game there that has been elusive. The Aggies last win in Omaha was in 1993.

With the same thought process that athletic director Ross Bjork underwent a year prior: give the keys to Schlossnagle and let’s see what he can do. After all, he knows the road to Omaha by heart.

