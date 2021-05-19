Brown: 2020 promise replaced by 2021 inconsistency for Aggie baseball team

Childress ultimately lost a chance to possibly earn an extension when 2020 ended early. Now nobody will know what could have been, and the reality is the Aggies have followed the unfulfilled expectations of 2020 with the inconsistencies of 2021.

One thing is clear: A&M’s 2021 team full of veterans has been pressing to its own detriment. Though they don’t speak of it often, A&M’s players have been fully aware of the fact that Childress’ contract is up this summer, senior infielder Bryce Blaum said. The two things may not correlate, but it’s hard to believe a feeling of urgency isn’t there for a beloved coach within the Blue Bell Park locker room.

“He’s the best coach I’ve ever played under,” Blaum said. “He cares about you off the field, which separates him from a lot of guys in this game. Everybody wants to play for him and play for him hard. We love that guy, and we want to win for him and for everybody in that locker room.”