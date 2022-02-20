Britt's 2-run walk-off HR allows Schlossnagle to experience "Olsen Magic"

NOTES – A&M’s Trevor Werner opened the eighth with a hustle double, but was called out after a lengthy review initiated by the umpires as they looked to see if he had been forced off. “I don’t think I’ve ever been part of a replay taking that long,” Schlossnagle said. … Fordham exhausted its review challenges in two innings. A diving catch by A&M left fielder Bost on a sinking liner by C.J. Vasquez was upheld as was a pickoff by Prager of Andy Semo who singled to lead off the second. … Fordham got five shutout innings from junior right-hander Jack Popolizio who allowed two single, striking out three and walking three in his second career start. He had been 0-1 with a 4.64 earned run average in his first two seasons in 21 1/3 innings. A&M roughed up senior right-hander Joseph Quintal who gave up six hits in three innings and all five runs. … A&M played great defense early. Third baseman Werner made a diving stop of a hot grounder for an out; sophomore first baseman Ryan Targac made a leaping catch of a line drive and in addition to Bost’s diving grab, he reached up flagged down on a line drive before crashing into the fence.