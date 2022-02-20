Britt's 2-run walk-off HR allows Schlossnagle to experience "Olsen Magic"

First-year Texas A&M baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle capped his first weekend by experiencing “Olsen Magic.”
Logan Britt’s two-run, walk-off homer in the ninth gave the Aggies a 5-4 victory over Fordham on Sunday afternoon at Blue Bell Park. The Atlantic 10 Conference Rams were in position to salvage the last game of the three-game series after scoring three runs in the seventh inning. But A&M scored the game’s last four runs at Olsen Field, the final two coming on Britt’s blast that released thousands of bubbles from the crowd of 5,166 and gave Schlossnagle his first maroon taste of Olsen Magic.
“It certainly feels a lot better on this side of the field,” said Schlossnagle who spent the last 18 years at TCU. He was 4-3 at Olsen Field, winning a three-game super regional in 2017, but he also lost a 4-3 game in 2009 on Joe Patterson’s walk-off double in the 10th.
Britt, a sophomore, had to work extra hard to make his new coach a winner, fouling off four full-count pitches before launching the ninth pitch of the at-bat over the left-center field fence.
[I’m] thankful that it was a south wind today and not a north wind,” Schlossnagle said.
The wind was blowing in or across for the first two games and the hitter’s wind seemed to have a reverse effect on the Aggies who had only a pair of singles by sophomore designated hitter Jack Moss through five innings.
“We put good swings on it,” Britt said. “I think our approach was a little off, we just put a lot of balls in the air and that’s something we can’t do on a windy day. We can’t get big-eyed and try to hit homers.”
Junior Brett Minnich, who had two fly-ball outs, tied the game at 1 in the sixth with a home run. His line drive cleared the 400-foot fence in center field by seven feet, just eluding a valiant leaping attempt by Fordham’s Jason Coules.
Fordham answered with its best inning of the series in the seventh.
Coules was hit on the ninth pitch from graduate left-hander Jacob Palisch. The Stanford transfer needed only seven pitches to retire the side in order in the sixth. Fordham’s Will Findlay added a one-out single, but Palisch induced left-handed hitting Jack Harnish to ground into the inning’s second force play. Schlossnagle visited Palisch before he faced Ryan Meyer who was the first batter Palisch faced in the fifth inning when he relieved starting pitcher Ryan Prager. Meyer had touched Palisch for an RBI single.
This time, Meyer walked to load the bases and Schlossnagle brought in sophomore right-hander Walker Zander. Fordham freshman left-handed hitting pinch-hitter Sebastian Mexico cleared the bases on a 2-0 pitch with a double up the right-center field alley.
“He threw a bad breaking ball and then he just missed with a fastball,” Schlossnagle said. “Then he threw a strike. Sometimes, you got to tip your cap [to the opponent].”
Britt made sure everyone was tipping their hat to him at game’s end.
A&M answered Fordham’s three runs with two in the bottom of the seventh. Sophomore Kalae Harrison walked on a full-count pitch and came home on a double by Britt, who scored on a two-out single by junior Austin Bost.
“Bost’s hit was the hit the really got us feeling better and I know it hurt them a little bit,” Schlossnagle said. “But you just keep playing, that’s the beauty of being the home team.”
A&M senior pinch hitter Dylan Rock singled on a 2-0 pitch to open the ninth inning and Britt did the rest with Schlossnagle opting for his No. 9 hitter to swing away instead of bunting.
“We are trying to win the ballgame,” Schlossnagle said. “He had already hit a double off the same pitcher in his previous at-bat and I looked out and saw the Texas and the American flags blowing straight out, so we are just going to take our chances there.”
Britt made his coach look like a genius.
“I got some elevated fastballs and fouled them off and he finally made a mistake,” Britt said. “I just knew he couldn’t make that pitch consistently again and he was going to make a mistake eventually and I had to be on time and hammer it.”
That set off a nice celebration, especially for the 21 newcomers on a revamped team looking to rebuild from last year’s seventh-place finish in the Western Division of the Southeastern Conference.
“I mean, it’s electric, it’s Olsen Magic,” Britt said. It was the first taste for a lot of the new guys and I’m glad they got to experience it.”
NOTES – A&M’s Trevor Werner opened the eighth with a hustle double, but was called out after a lengthy review initiated by the umpires as they looked to see if he had been forced off. “I don’t think I’ve ever been part of a replay taking that long,” Schlossnagle said. … Fordham exhausted its review challenges in two innings. A diving catch by A&M left fielder Bost on a sinking liner by C.J. Vasquez was upheld as was a pickoff by Prager of Andy Semo who singled to lead off the second. … Fordham got five shutout innings from junior right-hander Jack Popolizio who allowed two single, striking out three and walking three in his second career start. He had been 0-1 with a 4.64 earned run average in his first two seasons in 21 1/3 innings. A&M roughed up senior right-hander Joseph Quintal who gave up six hits in three innings and all five runs. … A&M played great defense early. Third baseman Werner made a diving stop of a hot grounder for an out; sophomore first baseman Ryan Targac made a leaping catch of a line drive and in addition to Bost’s diving grab, he reached up flagged down on a line drive before crashing into the fence.