If it wasn’t clear how important left-handed reliever Evan Aschenbeck is to the Texas A&M baseball program this season, he had only the past weekend series against Ole Miss to reflect upon.

After a lightning delay in Friday’s game forced both teams into the clubhouses only 28 pitches into Aschenbeck’s appearance, the coaching staff decided to keep the transfer warm throughout the 90-minute delay. Aschenbeck did not return, but two days later, he threw 62 more pitches to help secure the Aggies’ first Southeastern Conference series win of the season.

Aschenbeck threw more than 100 pitches for the weekend and said he woke up with plenty of soreness on Monday.

All of this for a junior college transfer who spent the fall getting knocked around Blue Bell Park by his teammates, but has separated himself in the spring as the Aggies’ most consistent arm.

“He was a strike-throwing lefty from Blinn that, honestly, we beat around a little bit,” head coach Jim Schlossnagle said after the Aggies win against Texas Tech on March 5 in the Shriners Children’s College Classic. “We felt like, ‘Hey, who ever cut a strike-throwing lefty? Let’s just keep him around and see what happens.’”

Since that introduction to Division I baseball, Aschenbeck has posed a team-best 2.89 ERA in 28 innings. He’s walked seven batters and struck out 35, while allowing nine runs. Opposing hitters are batting .192 against Aschenbeck, who does not boast the stuff of your typical go-to SEC bullpen arm.

He has a three-pitch mix, featuring a fastball that tops out in the upper 80s, a change-up and a curveball that typically does not strike fear in the hearts of SEC hitters. Aschenbeck’s success has always come from his ability to consistently throw strikes — almost to a fault.

In two seasons as a starter at Blinn, Aschenbeck threw in 100 1/3 innings, all as a starter. He had 117 strikeouts, but more impressively, walked only 15. Former Blinn head coach Harvey McIntyre said they actually had to teach Aschenbeck how to strategically not throw as many strikes.

“We’ve got to make somebody think that you’re not going to throw everything for a strike, just because hitters are ready to hit,” McIntyre said with a laugh. “You look on the stat page and you’re like, ‘This guy hasn’t walked anybody in three weeks. What are we taking for?’ I really think that’s when he started learning how to pitch — missing here and missing there and keeping the hitter honest.”

Aschenbeck landed at Blinn thanks, in part, to a senior season cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Initially, the lefty from Brenham was committed to play at Sam Houston, but had his scholarship pulled prior to signing. With just junior colleges following up with him, he decided to stay home and have the senior season he missed by making it easy for family and friends to come watch him play, he said.

It was at Blinn that Aschenbeck began the journey of taking his breaking ball to the next level. Brenham head coach Chase Wheaton remembered the lefty throwing two different kinds of breaking pitches: one a looping curve ball he could use early in counts and a tighter slider that had more potential of falling in the strike zone. It was the latter that would be his future in the game.

McIntyre remembered teaching Aschenbeck to turn his hand on the ball later in his delivery to get a tighter rotation on the ball. The harder spin creates an easier pitch to control for a strike.

“It was not very good,” Aschenbeck said, with a laugh, of his previous breaking ball. “It was kind of just to get me over. It was mainly fastball and change-ups from high school and through Blinn.”

Without the ability to fully get hitters on their front foot with a consistent breaking pitch, he found his introduction to A&M baseball difficult. While he was getting hit around the park, he focused in on getting back to the basics of strike throwing and continuing to improve his breaking ball.

“At Blinn, you could get away with some things,” Aschenbeck said. “They definitely did get some good swings off me me in the fall, but I was learning. My breaker in the fall was not what it is now and it’s definitely opened up more opportunities for me to command more pitches and execute and get outs. My breaker has definitely been the best thing that I’ve picked up since I’ve been at A&M.”

Prior to that Texas Tech game, where he threw 4 2/3 hitless innings, Aschenbeck took the mound for A&M just twice. Since then he’s been called to the mound seven times by Schlossnagle, who holds the confidence that the lefty is one of few in the Aggie pitching staff who will not issue free passes. A&M ranks 12th in the SEC in walks allowed per nine innings at a 5.05 clip.

With that in mind, Schlossnagle will continually have to weigh the decision of keeping Aschenbeck in the bullpen or potentially moving him in a weekend rotation that has only Nathan Dettmer as a fixture throughout the season. This weekend as A&M travels to Auburn for a Thursday-through-Saturday series, Dettmer is slated to start the first game with freshman Justin Lamkin making his second Saturday start of the year. Sunday remains open.

For now, the strike-throwing lefty is too valuable coming out of the pen, Schlossnagle said.

“I do think there’s something to Aschenbeck following somebody in today’s college baseball,” he said. “With all the video and everything else, you get to prepare more for the starter, right? He saved us in two games this weekend, so would you rather have him maybe pitch in two games or pitching in just one? Right now, we’re not good enough to pull that off.”

Another weekend presents another opportunity for the Brenham kid, who always dreamed of playing at A&M, to continue his steady trek through SEC baseball. For those who have seen his long journey to Aggieland, they see a pitcher who is unconventionally mowing through lineups with a high-80s fastball and simply throwing breaking balls for strikes.

“I think what he’s doing, honestly, is I think he’s eliminating the stigma of, ‘Oh man, you’ve got to throw 95 to get outs in the SEC,’” McIntyre said. “We’re just so used to seeing that right now. I think he’s just kind of reversing the curse, man. He’s showing that you can pitch and get outs and not have this blow-your-doors-off, pure stuff. And he’s done it against the who’s who.”

NOTES — Friday’s 7 p.m. game will be on the SEC Network. ... A&M (18-11, 3-6) and Auburn (18-10-1, 3-6) are tied for third in the SEC West with Alabama (22-8, 3-6).