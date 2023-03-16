Brenham freshman pitcher-outfielder Drake Bentke has committed to sign with Texas A&M. Bentke made the announcement via Twitter on Thursday.
Brenham baseball player Drake Bentke commits to sign with Texas A&M
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
