Brazos Valley Bombers top Seguin River Monsters 14-4 to stay atop TCL standings

SEGUIN — The Brazos Valley Bombers built an early eight-run lead and stormed past the Seguin River Monsters 14-4 on Wednesday night to stay atop the Texas Collegiate League standings.

Jackson Cobb’s two-run double and two run-scoring wild pitches highlighted the Bombers’ five-run second inning. They added three more runs in the top of the third thanks to an error and another wild pitch for an 8-0 lead.

Seguin (8-23) tried getting back into the game with two runs in the bottom of the third and two more in the sixth, but Brazos Valley (22-10) squelched any chance of a River Monster rally with four runs in the eighth and two more in the ninth.

Cobb led Brazos Valley at the plate, going 3 for 3 with two walks and two runs scored.

Jack Hamilton earned the win on the mound, allowing two runs on seven hits with three strikeouts and no walks over five innings.

Brazos Valley has two days off before facing the Victoria Generals on the road at 7:05 p.m. Saturday.