Brazos Valley Bombers rally to win wild one in Seguin

SEGUIN — The Brazos Valley Bombers scored three runs on passed balls in a four-run 11th inning then held on to beat the Seguin River Monsters 8-6 on Thursday in Texas Collegiate League action.

Down 3-1 to start the ninth inning, the first-place Bombers (24-14) tied the game on Wyatt Grant’s two-run single. They scored a go-ahead run in the top of the 10th, but the last-place River Monsters (8-28) matched it, sending the game to the 11th.

The Bombers will take off Friday then host the Victoria Generals at 7:05 p.m. Friday at Edible Field to kick off a three-game homestand.

