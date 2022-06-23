 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Brazos Valley Bombers lose to Seguin River Monsters on road

SEGUIN — The Seguin River Monsters scored two runs in the first, another run in the second and never looked back, beating the Brazos Valley Bombers 6-1 on Thursday in Texas Collegiate League play.

Brazos Valley’s Kyle Atkinson doubled in Coley Posey in the sixth to cut Seguin’s lead to 3-1, but the River Monsters added a run in the bottom half of the inning and tacked on two more runs in the eighth.

Brazos Valley has an off day Friday then will host the Baton Rouge Rougarou for a three-game series at Edible Field beginning at 7:05 p.m. Saturday.

