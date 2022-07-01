Brazos Valley Bombers jump on Seguin bullpen in 8-5 win

It appeared early that Brazos Valley Bombers starter Hunter Mayo would cruise to a win over the Seguin River Monsters on Friday should the bats provide any support at Edible Field.

Ultimately, it took River Monster starter Evans Hendricks leaving the game for the Bombers to make up the needed ground for an 8-5 victory as they took over first place in the Texas Collegiate League.

Hendricks allowed just one hit over the first five innings as the River Monsters (7-17) led 5-0 entering the bottom of the sixth inning. A pair of leadoff walks to start the frame, Hendricks’ fourth and fifth of the game, ultimately ended his outing, and the Bombers jumped on Seguin’s bullpen for five runs in the frame to tie the game.

With Seguin reliever Trace Sanchez on the mound, the Bombers scored two runs as they strung together three consecutive infield singles in the sixth, including a perfectly-placed bunt by shortstop Riley Bender. Paris Junior College’s Cole Kracemer then reached on an error that led to a third run, and Texas A&M outfielder Brandon Bishop worked a bases-loaded walk to drive in the fourth. Brazos Valley (17-7) scored the game-tying run on a double-play grounder.

Brazos Valley catcher JC Barry drove in the game-winning run two innings later on a seeing-eye single through the right side of the infield with the bases loaded.

“Even when he was working from behind, he was able to get a strike in there,” Barry said of Hendricks. “It looked pretty hittable to us, and it would just run out of the zone for us. We were fortunate to get him out of the game with a reasonable amount of time.”

Facing reliever Lalo Salinas (0-1) in the bottom of the eighth, Barry drove in third baseman Shelby Becker with a single to right field. Bishop also scored on a throwing error on the same play for a 7-5 lead.

“I saw a fastball, and I knew he was going to come with a slider,” Barry said. “I was a little early, but I was able to get a barrel on it and put it to the right side.”

Mayo worked quickly through the first three innings, striking out six batters and facing just two over the minimum. He allowed one unearned run on one hit in the no decision.

Seguin’s Rilan Quinones spoiled an immaculate inning two strikes from completion with a double off the top of the left-field wall in the top of the second. David Lopez then reached on a fielding error, allowing Quinones to score for a 1-0 lead.

The River Monsters struck again in the top of the sixth with four runs off Bomber reliever Ross Fowler, who plays for Catawba College. Quinones’ two-run single highlighted the rally.

Reliever Carter Poulson (1-1) picked up the win for the Bombers. He struck out two over 1 1/3 hitless innings.

Brazos Valley takes its first-place lead into the three-day Fourth of July break before hitting the road to face the Victoria Generals on Tuesday.

