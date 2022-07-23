Brazos Valley Bombers grab 3-0 victory over Victoria Generals

The Brazos Valley Bombers ended the regular-season series against the Victoria Generals with a much-needed 3-0 victory Saturday night in Texas Collegiate League play at Edible Field.

The Bombers (25-14) got run-producing doubles from Tyner Hughes and Wyatt Grant along with a dominating performance on the mound to end a four-game losing streak against the Generals (22-15-1). The Bombers, who went 4-6 in their last 10 games, won their second straight, while the Generals lost back-to-back games for the first time since they lost four in-a-row from June 19-22.

“We haven’t been playing well, and we squandered one away to them the other night in extra innings that we had a chance to win,” Bombers head coach Brock Moss said. “It was great for us to finish off the regular season with a win against Victoria.”

The Bombers got a combined three-hitter — all singles — from Price Siemmering, Ryan Pherson and Patrick Hail. They struck out nine with only one walk. Angelo State’s Siemmering set the tone as he went five innings for the Bombers. He retired 11 of 12 batters at one point.

“Price Siemmering was dominant for us,” Moss said. “He pounded the zone.”

The Bombers scored their runs in the first two innings, taking advantage of wildness by Victoria’s Malachi Lott. The left-hander from the University of Houston was playing his 13th game of the wooden-bat season, but it was his first on the mound and it wasn’t lucky. He labored through 1 2/3 innings, walking four and giving up three hits. In the first inning, Hughes doubled home Jackson Cobb, who reached on an infield hit. Lott, who threw 63 pitches, walked the bases loaded but escaped further damage by striking out two.

Lott then retired the first two batters in the second, but he loaded the bases with a pair of walks sandwiched around an infield hit. He was lifted for Sam Houston State’s Hunter Murray, who gave up a two-run double to Grant.

“He came inside with a few fastballs, and I was kind off on them,” Grant said. “Then when I got down to two strikes, I was thinking he’s probably going to come offspeed here. He’s kind of a slower, more loopy-type pitcher. I was looking offspeed, reacting fastball, and he threw a change-up just down the middle, and I just put a good barrel on it.”

Southeast Missouri State’s Grant didn’t miss, giving the ball a ride up the left-center field alley.

Grant also was part of the biggest play in the remainder of the game.

The Generals didn’t get a runner in scoring position until a two-out throwing error by Bombers’ third baseman Hughes in the sixth inning. Victoria followed with what looked like an RBI single by Adam Becker, but left fielder Brandon Bishop fired a one-hop throw home, and Hall made a nifty sweeping tag as a sliding Cameron Nickens reached back to touch the plate. Nickens was called out and was ejected after jumping up in the face of the home-plate umpire who had a few cantankerous confrontations with the Generals.

“I thought he was out by a mile,” Grant said. “Everybody else was saying, ‘I don’t know. It looked pretty close.’ Our left fielder Brandon Bishop just made a fantastic throw.”

The only better throws came from the mound as Pherson and Hail combined to retire the last nine batters.

“Patrick Hail was just absolutely lights out,” Moss said. “He had everything in the arsenal working. He threw whatever he wanted. He punched out four guys to close the game for us.”

The victory gave the Bombers the season series 7-5.

“[Victoria] figured out ways to pull out wins each time they played us [recently],” Grant said. “I thought we played them pretty good the last couple of times.”

Grant was coming off a 3-for-5 effort with a double and four RBIs an 8-6 victory Thursday at Seguin. Grant was hitting .137 with only one extra-base hit before the last two games.

“Wyatt is starting to get hot right now,” Moss said. “He’s a guy who struggled early for us. He didn’t get a lot of playing time earlier this spring. So he’s been trying to knock the rust off. He’s been a really good hitter in his college career. He was junior college player of the year in his conference [Jayhawk West in 2021]. So he’s a guy hitting his stride and luckily for us, it’s happening right as we encroach on the playoff run.”

The Bombers, with seven games left in the regular season, helped cool off Victoria. The Generals with a torrid July caught the Bombers in the battle for the league’s best overall record. The Generals, who dropped to 11-3-1 in the second half, are battling the Baton Rouge Rougarou (9-4-1) for the third and fourth seed. If the season ended today, the Bombers, who finished second in the first half to the Acadiana Cane Cutters (20-16), would play the Generals in the best-of-3 first round.

It was a frustrating night for the Generals who had as many confrontations with the umpires as hits.

The Bombers Mike Adair in the bottom of the first appeared to tap the first pitch in front of the plate for what would have been an easy out, but the umpire called it foul. That led to Victoria coach Michael Oros having a four-minute discussion with both umpires. The home plate umpire later called a Victoria batter for a strike as he fell backwards on a fastball up in and in. The batter showed his displeasure and the home-plate umpire appealed to the base umpire who confirmed the swing as the home-plate umpire issued a warning to the batter.

The Bombers will remain home to play the Seguin River Monsters on Sunday and Monday with both games at 7:05 p.m.