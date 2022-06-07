 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Brazos Valley Bombers get past Seguin River Monsters on road

SEGUIN — Brazos Valley’s Travis Chestnutt went 2 for 6 with two RBIs, and Shelby Becker had two hits to help the Bombers beat the Seguin River Monsters 7-5 on Tuesday in Texas Collegiate League play.

The Bombers (3-2) built a 5-0 lead through three innings. The River Monsters (2-5) cut it to 5-3 after the fifth. The Bombers added a run in the sixth, while Seguin scored two more in the bottom half to get within 6-5. Brazos Valley added an insurance run in the eighth on Riley Bender’s sacrifice fly that drove in Chestnutt, and relievers John Cheatwood and Alex Vergara each threw a shutout inning over the final two frames to close out the victory.

Brazos Valley will host the Victoria Generals at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday at Edible Field.

