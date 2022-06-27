Brazos Valley Bombers blast past Baton Rouge Rougarou to 11-1 victory

The Brazos Valley Bombers jumped on the Baton Rouge Rougarou early and often for an 11-1 victory Monday in Texas Collegiate League play at Edible Field.

Kameron Weil and Davis Powell each went 2 for 5 with two RBIs to pace the Bombers offensively.

After breaking the ice in the bottom of the second on an RBI groundout by Shelby Becker, the Bombers broke the game open in the third on a pair of RBI hits by Davis Powell and Cole Posey. Powell’s single drove in one run, while Posey’s single plated three runs.

An inning later, Weil roped a single into left to drive in two more runs and extend the Bombers’ lead to 7-0.

A bases-loaded walk and a fielder’s choice accounted for two of Brazos Valley’s three runs in the fifth, which began with an RBI single by Braydon Evans.

Baton Rouge was able to make a dent in the Bomber bullpen, driving in its lone run in the top of the seventh on a sacrifice fly by Cameron Yadon.

Powell added another RBI single in the bottom of the seventh for an 11-1 lead.

Bomber starter and former Texas A&M pitcher Gabe Craig threw four shutout innings, allowing one hit and three walks while striking out eight. Ross Fowler threw the next three innings for the Bombers, allowing one run on three hits with a strikeout. Carter Poulson and Adam Byrd also threw one inning of relief each. Poulson struck out two, and Byrd struck out three to end the game.

Six of Brazos Valley’s runs, five of which were earned, were charged to reliever Gage Chaney, who spelled Baton Rouge starter Grayson Gates in the top of the third. Gates gave up the Bombers’ first run of the game.

The Bombers will travel to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for two games before returning to Edible Field on Thursday for a two-game home stand against the Seguin River Monsters.

