Brazos Valley Bombers add three Aggies, two Texas A&M signees to 2022 roster

The Brazos Valley Bombers have added three Texas A&M players and two junior college players who have signed with A&M to their 2022 roster, the Texas Collegiate League team announced Thursday.

The group includes A&M freshman outfielder Brandon Bishop, freshman catcher Chaden Scamardo and freshman catcher Robert Antonetti along with Alvin Community College sophomore pitcher Jaren Warwick and Temple Junior College sophomore second baseman Travis Chestnut.

The Bombers will open the season on the road against the Victoria Generals on June 1 and will host the Acadiana Cane Cutters on June 2.

For ticket information, call 979-779-PLAY or visit www.bvbombers.com online.

