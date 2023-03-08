HOUSTON — Second baseman Austin Bost went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs, and Justin Lamkin struck out seven over five innings to help the 19th-ranked Texas A&M baseball team beat Rice 6-1 on Wednesday in front of 3,103 at Reckling Park.

A&M (9-4) took control with a four-run second inning and added some insurance in the eighth inning on Bost’s two-run double to win for the fourth straight time.

“[Bost has] had a few balls fall in, and then he’s starting to get some confidence,” A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle said. “He swinging at good pitches and has stayed on the ball to right field a couple of times, which is a big sign for him. He’s a pull hitter, but if you can just stay on enough of them that way, then the ones he pulls he’ll keep fair and they have a chance to be base hits. If he’s pulling everything, then they won’t. Austin’s an experienced hitter, and we just need to add a few more guys to pick up the slack.”

In between A&M’s two scoring rallies, the Aggie pitching staff held Rice (5-8) to one unearned run on just six hits and three walks with 12 strikeouts.

Lamkin (1-1) earned the win, scattering three hits and two walks before giving way to Brandyn Garcia to start the sixth. Garcia allowed the one run on three hits with no walks and three strikeouts. Will Johnston pitched the ninth for A&M, striking out two and walking one.

“Other than Lamkin, the story of the night is Brandyn Garcia,” Schlossnagle said. “He’s been a guy that has shown elite stuff in his career, and if he starts to throw enough strikes with his wipeout breaking ball, I mean, he’s a weapon.”

Bost started A&M’s second-inning rally with a leadoff single. Ryan Targac, and Kaeden Kent was hit by pitch, then Jordan Thompson singled to drive in Bost. Jace Laviolette followed with a two-run single, and Thompson scored the fourth run of the frame when JD Gregson hit into a double play.

The Owls cut the Aggies’ lead to 4-1 in the bottom of the seventh when Max Johnson singled and took second on an error on the same play, reached third on a wild pitch and scored on Pierce Gallo’s groundout.

A&M got the run back and another in the next inning when Gregson and Tab Tracy hit back-to-back singles to lead off the frame. Tracy was retired on a double play, but Jack Moss drew a two-out walk and he and Gregson scored on Bost’s double to right-center field for a 6-1 lead.

Rice starter JD McCracken (0-1) took the loss. He gave up four runs (three earned) on four hits and a walk with five strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings.

A&M will return to Blue Bell Park to host Northern Kentucky for its final nonconference series of the regular season beginning at 6 p.m. Friday. Game 2 is set for 2 p.m. Saturday with the finale at 11:30 a.m. Sunday. All three games will be broadcast live on KZNE (1150 AM, 93.7 FM).

The Aggies will play at Houston (5-7) on Tuesday then jump into Southeastern Conference play against top-ranked LSU (12-1) on March 17-19 at Blue Bell Park.