Bombers suffer shutout on road against Rougarou

BATON ROUGE, La. — Baton Rouge’s Lane Hutchinson singled in Brock Slaton in the third inning, and the Rougarou pitching staff made it stand for a 1-0 victory over the Brazos Valley Bombers on Wednesday in Texas Collegiate League play at Pete Goldsby Field.

Brazos Valley starter Ben Bosse took the loss despite holding Baton Rouge to one run on five hits and two walks over four innings. He struck out five. Reliever Chandler Benson gave up two hits over four shutout innings, striking out four.

Rougarou starter Hunter Draper earned the win, striking out four over six shutout innings. He allowed four hits. Ty Ringo gave up two hits over two shutout innings, and Ethan Brister earned the save, striking out two and allowing a hit while pitching the ninth.

Brazos Valley had seven hits, all singles. Kameron Weil, Davis Powell and Brandon Bishop each had two.

The Bombers will host the Seguin River Monsters at 7:05 p.m. Thursday at Edible Field.