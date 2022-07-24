Bombers rally for 3-2 win over River Monsters

The Brazos Valley Bombers took advantage of a tiring pitcher and a leaky Seguin defense to rally for a 3-2 victory over the River Monsters at Edible Field on Sunday night.

Seguin’s Lalo Salinas pitched a season-high 6 2/3 innings, but the Texas Collegiate League-leading Bombers scored two runs with two outs in the seventh inning.

Brandon Bishop started the rally with a single. He was moving on the pitch when Vinny Saumuell doubled into the left-field corner and scored easily to tie the game. Saumuell took third on a wild pitch and scored the game-winner when Seguin shortstop Jacob Elizondo made a backhanded pickup of Cody Oliphant’s grounder but bounced the throw past the first baseman.

The Bombers (26-14) won their third straight game, increasing their lead over the Victoria Generals (22-15-1) in a battle for the league’s best record with one week left in the regular season.

The pesky last-place River Monsters (9-29) took a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning as the wooden-bat league’s expansion team was trying for its fourth victory over the Bombers.

Bombers’ starting pitcher Austin Teel, who played at College Station, plucked Rey Mendoza with an 0-2 pitch with one out in the fourth. Cam Dayton followed with the game’s first hit, also on an 0-2 pitch. Mendoza easily stole third, and two pitches later he teamed up with Dayton on a double steal for the first run. Dayton scored when Bombers’ first baseman Brayden Evans couldn’t field David Lopez’s grounder and compounded the error by fumbling the ball toward second, allowing the River Monsters to take a 2-0 lead.

The River Monsters returned the favor in the sixth by giving the Bombers a run. Salinas couldn’t cleanly field Garrison Weiss’ sharp grounder, but instead of taking the easy out at first, he threw wide of second in attempting to get the lead runner. The Bombers’ Jackson Cobb then walked to load the bases. Brazos Valley’s Tyner Hughes hit a tailor-made, inning-ending double play to third baseman Rilan Quinones, who booted the easy grounder and allowed a run to score. Seguin avoided further damage by turning Wyatt Grant’s shallow fly ball into a double play.

The Bombers didn’t get two runners on until the sixth.

Salinas, a sophomore at Texas-Rio Grande Valley, was nearly at 100 pitches when he took the mound in the seventh. The right-hander hadn’t pitched in the last three springs. He got two easy groundball outs, but Texas A&M’s Bishop lined a shot into center to start the winning rally. Salinas (0-2) threw 115 pitches overall, 76 of them strikes.

The Bombers’ Lance Koch pitched an inning of relief to get the victory, striking out all three batters he faced. Mason Bryant then pitched two innings for the save. The River Monsters had two runners in scoring position in the eighth on an infield hit, walk and passed ball, but Bryant came up with a strikeout and groundout.

The teams will conclude the two-game series at 7:05 p.m. Monday.