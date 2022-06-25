Bombers open series against Rougarou with 10-0 victory

The Brazos Valley Bombers used a five-run fourth inning and starter Hunter Mayo’s performance to fuel a 10-0 victory over the Baton Rouge Rougarou in Texas Collegiate League play Saturday night at Edible Field.

Davis Powell doubled and scored on Tyner Hughes’ sacrifice fly to give Brazos Valley a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Then in the fourth, Robert Antonetti hit a bases-loaded single to drive in two runs. Wyatt Grant scored another run on an error, and Kameron Weil hit a two-run double to give the Bombers a 6-0 lead. Brazos Valley tacked on four runs in the bottom of the eighth.

Meanwhile, Mayo dominated the Rougarou, striking out six while allowing just two hits over six shutout innings to earn the win. Cinoon Bak threw three shutout innings of relief to earn the save, striking out five while allowing one hit and one walk.

The Bombers (13-5) began the night one game behind the first-place Acadiana Cane Cutters (14-5). The Rougarou (6-13) were 7 1/2 games behind alone in fourth in the five-team league. The teams will play again at 7:05 p.m. Sunday and Monday at Edible Field then play twice more on Tuesday and Wednesday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.