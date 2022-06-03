Bombers' bats come alive for 11-5 victory over Cane Cutters

The Brazos Valley Bombers spotted the Acadiana Cane Cutters three runs but roared back for an 11-5 victory in Texas Collegiate League play Friday night at Edible Field.

The Bombers (2-1) scored eight runs in the last three innings for their second straight victory. Travis Chestnutt had four of the Bombers’ 12 hits, driving in three runs. Riley Bender added three hits, knocking in two runs.

The Bombers tied the game in the fourth at 3. Riley Bender hit a leadoff double. Cole Kracemer followed with an RBI single, and Chestnutt had an RBI groundout.

The Bombers took a 5-3 lead in the sixth. Mike Adair singled in Kracemer, who had doubled. Adair then scored on Chestnutt’s double.

The Bombers added two more runs in the seventh. Adair walked with two outs, and Kameron Weil reached on catcher’s interference. They both scored on Bishop’s double.

The Bombers made it 11-5 in the eighth. Jake Rabe walked, and Brayden Evans and Bender each hit doubles. Bishop walked with the bases loaded to force in a run, and Chestnutt added an RBI single.

The Cane Cutters (1-2) scored three runs in the first inning, taking advantage of two errors with Justin Williams hitting a two-run double.

The Bombers got a run back in the bottom of the first when Chestnutt singled, stole second, took third on an error then scored on Kade Fletcher’s RBI groundout.

Ross Fowler was the winning pitcher with an inning of work.