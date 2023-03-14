The 15th-ranked Texas A&M baseball team will play Houston at 6 p.m. Tuesday at UH’s Schroeder Park. It’s the final game for the Aggies (12-4) before opening Southeastern Conference play this weekend against top-ranked LSU.

A&M, which has won seven straight, will start freshman left-hander Justin Lamkin (1-1, 0.75) against UH (5-10), which has not announced its starter. The Cougars, who where swept by Oklahoma in a three-game series over the weekend, is picked to finish second in the American Athletic Conference behind East Carolina.