The 18th-ranked Texas A&M baseball team will play Rice at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Blue Bell Park. It’ll be the third time the Aggies (14-6, 1-2 SEC) will play the Owls (11-9, 3-0 C-USA). A&M beat Rice 13-1 in seven innings on March 4 at Minute Maid Park and 6-1 at Rice four days later.

A&M is coming off an 8-6 victory over top-ranked LSU on Sunday that allowed the Aggies to salvage the last game of their opening Southeastern Conference series. Rice opened Conference-USA play with a sweep at Alabama-Birmingham by scores of 8-1, 2-1 and 3-1.

A&M is expected to start on the mound junior right-hander Wyatt Tucker (0-0, 1.86 ERA). Rice did not name a starter.

A&M junior transfer Stanley Tucker came off the bench Sunday for a pair of hits, including the go-ahead two-run single in a four-run eighth. He also had a diving catch in center field that was No. 1 on ESPN's Sports Center Top 10 plays of the day on Monday morning's show.

The Aggies slipped three spots in this week’s USA Today/coaches poll. LSU remained No. 1 with other SEC teams in the rankings with Florida and Arkansas tied for third with Vanderbilt fifth. Other SEC teams in the rankings are No. 11 South Carolina, No. 12 Tennessee, No. 13 Ole Miss, No. 21 Missouri, No. 22 Kentucky and No. 25 Alabama.

