Austin Bost's move to second base has been catalyst for Texas A&M baseball team

A quick scroll through Texas A&M second baseman Austin Bost’s Twitter account lands on a retweet from March 20 that is simply captioned, “Baseball is art.”

In the tweet, a video shows Bost ranging to his right to field a hot ground ball and flip a leading toss to second base, which short stop Kole Kaler engulfs on his way through the bag and finishes with a put-out throw to first for a double play.

There were few in LSU’s Alex Box Stadium that Sunday who would have known Bost, a junior, was creating works of art in just his third college game at second base.

Injuries have plagued the Aggies’ infield so far this season, but Bost has made the most of the vacancies to become A&M’s unlikely hero.

“Everybody keeps asking me why has our offense been better, especially in conference play,” A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle said. “Our offense is better because Bost can play a functional second base. If he couldn’t play second base, that would have a domino effect to other guys being in the lineup.”

Before the Aggies’ Southeastern Conference opening series at LSU, all of the money in A&M’s wealthy athletics department couldn’t buy them a timely hit. The Aggies (17-11, 4-5) were hitting .261 at the time, ranking last in the SEC and 163rd in the nation. A&M also found itself in the SEC cellar in runs scored with 90 at the time.

Heading into a three-game series with Kentucky (18-11,3-6) this Thursday through Saturday, A&M has improved to .281 and 183 runs, both 12th in the SEC. Over the last 12 games, the Aggies are hitting .304. More importantly, the Aggies have learned how to extend a lead when the timing is right.

Bost was a catalyst of his own making.

A&M lost both third baseman Trevor Werner and shortstop Kalae Harrison to injuries after the mid-March series against Santa Clara. Bost knocked on Schlossnagle’s office door to make a suggestion. If he moved from the outfield to second base, that would allow the hot-hitting Dylan Rock an opportunity to play in the every day lineup and would fill a need in the infield.

Bost had little experience at second base. He played third base in high school and at Panola College as a freshman. This fall, the A&M coaching staff had tossed around the idea of getting Bost some repetitions in the infield, but the junior missed a majority of fall practice due to injury.

“I saw what we needed help with,” Bost said. “I saw what we could get in the lineup and how it would all flow together, and I felt that I could do it. I just went and talked to him about it, and he liked the idea.”

When Bost took over at second to start conference play at LSU, Rock took his position in left. Rock has been on a .375 tear in SEC play with five home runs and 10 RBIs. Bost has hit .308 with five runs scored and four RBIs.

“It makes us a better team,” right fielder Brett Minnich said of Bost’s move. “First of all, our lineup is a lot deeper. We can switch some guys in and out through the lineup. We have Logan Britt hitting in the eight-hole, and that’s probably the best eight-hole in the country.”

As shortstop Kole Kaler watched Bost make his debut at the position against LSU, he was surprised to see the natural outfielder make a diving snag on a ground ball and a timely throw to first in the first inning of the game. With years at third base under his belt, Bost says the routine groundball plays are easier at second base. It’s the playbook of bunt coverages, pickoff plays and relay throws that has opened Bost’s eyes to a new world of baseball.

“To play in the middle of the field, you have to have a really good baseball IQ, and that’s where having Kaler out there really helps him, because Kole can really coach him during the course of the inning,” Schlossnagle said.

The next step in Bost’s progression is honing his fundamentals on double plays.

“It’s really about footwork,” Bost said. “Where do you want to be when the ball is coming? That’s the main thing is the footwork and where you are on the bag compared to the feed coming to you.”

Bost says he’s enjoying playing second base and happy he made the suggestion to Schlossnagle. He may even be falling in love with the position over his more natural spot in the outfield.

“If I can just clean up a couple of things, then I feel like I could be very solid over there,” Bost said. “I’m having a great time doing it, especially with Kole Kaler in the middle. It’s been a lot of fun. Second base is making a case.”

