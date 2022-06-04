Austin Bost's blast puts Texas A&M baseball team in College Station Regional final

When Texas A&M designated hitter Austin Bost took the batter’s box in the top of the eighth, Louisiana center fielder Carson Roccaforte had a nervous feeling. As Bost’s former teammate at Port Neches Groves, he had seen the Aggie hitter come up clutch many other times.

“He’s done that his whole life,” Roccaforte said.

Bost launched a two-run homer to give the Aggies the lead, and they held on to reach the College Station Regional final with an 9-6 win Saturday at Blue Bell Park.

Bost says he’s never seen one of his moonshots hit that high up the Student Rec Center wall beyond left field.

“Just the emotion of seeing my team run out there and, really, the whole audience ... it was crazy how many people were there tonight,” Bost said. “It’s the loudest I’ve heard Blue Bell Park since I’ve been there. It was a lot of fun, a lot of emotions, and I was glad I was able to come through for my team.”

Emotions weren’t running nearly that high during most of the NCAA tournament winners’ bracket matchup between the Aggies (39-18) and Cajuns (37-22).

As the visiting team, A&M bounced out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first thanks to RBI singles by second baseman Ryan Targac and right fielder Brett Minnich.

But Louisiana starter Jacob Schultz settled into the game and didn’t allow an Aggie runner past second base over the next 2 2/3 innings. He worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the fourth with a groundout to third and struck out the first two batters of the fifth before head coach Matt Deggs relieved him after the third batter of the inning with Schultz’s pitch count at 104.

The senior allowed four runs, three earned, on 10 hits and struck out seven.

“I thought he battled and settled in real well,” Deggs said. “The first inning could have been a little different. Those hits weren’t hard. But look, they’re a tough offense to stop, all right. Their two through six [hitters], that’s as good as it gets as far as clicking on all cylinders right now.”

Meanwhile, Louisiana put pressure on A&M’s defense with its aggressiveness on the basepaths. The Cajuns cut A&M’s lead in half in the bottom of the first on a two-run double by right fielder Heath Hood, then catcher Julian Brock hit a home run to straight away center to lead off the second.

Then in the third, Kyle Debarge scored on Hood’s fielder’s choice to tie the game, and a perfectly executed double steal with runners on first and third beat Aggie throws to second and back again to home as Roccaforte scored to give Louisiana a 5-4 lead.

A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle said the Aggies failed to run the cutoff play called for the situation.

“The play was if they go, to cut the ball and throw it home,” Schlossnagle said. “I thought Troy [Claunch] and Targac did a great job of playing catch. Got to credit [Louisiana] for running it the way they ran it. That’s the kind of pressure they put on you.”

All of Louisiana’s runs were charged to Aggie starter Nathan Dettmer, who allowed nine hits and had two errors that resulted in runs. He threw 60 pitches over 4 1/3 innings before giving way to reliever Jacob Palisch.

“First of all, he’s got to field his position,” Schlossnagle said. “At the end of the day, if he gets the outs they gave us ... then maybe you find a rhythm. I actually thought he found a rhythm in the third or fourth inning. He started making pitches and commanded his fastball, but his breaking ball kind of comes and goes.”

Deggs said he knew forcing the Aggie pitchers to field their position could be key.

“I thought we would be able to stress them a little bit ... but tip your cap to them,” Deggs said. “They were able to wiggle out of some stuff too and executed good pitches.”

It took until the seventh for the Aggies to find their rhythm at the plate again. A leadoff single by Targac set the table for Claunch to blast a low line drive off the wall in left, missing a home run by a few feet but driving in Targac. He later scored on Brett Minnich’s single to right to tie the game at 6.

Bost’s blast left the yard an inning later and shortstop Kole Kaler added insurance with a solo shot in the top of the ninth.

Palisch (5-3) threw three shutout innings to earn the win. Freshman Brad Rudis earned his third save of the season, allowing one hit in 1 2/3 innings.

“You know you’re going to get strikes,” Schlossnagle said of Rudis.

The Aggies’ pitching staff is in a good position heading into Sunday’s regional final when the Aggies will face the winner of an elimination game between TCU and Louisiana. Schlossnagle mentioned freshman left-hander Ryan Prager as an option to start but said he will have to decide Sunday. The Aggies also have experienced arms in right-handers Chris Cortez, Robert Hogan and Wyatt Tucker and left-hander Will Johnston. Lefty Joseph Menefee, who threw 52 pitches Friday, could also be available, Schlossnagle said.

“I feel good about where we are,” he said. “We’re not a club that’s built to play five games in three days, so that was big to get the win tonight.”

