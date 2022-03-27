Auburn takes advantage of A&M's bullpen in 13-9 victory

As Texas A&M junior reliever Joseph Menefee trotted to the mound to take the ball from head coach Jim Schlossnagle in the eighth inning against Auburn, it could be put to question why the Aggies would go to the left-hander trailing by just a run.

In his last four appearances, Menefee had walked eight batters and allowed five runs on just three hits. He had also hit two batters.

As has been the case much of the season, Schlossnagle had no other reliable pitchers. So Menefee faced four batters, allowing two hits and walking two in helping the Tigers to three more runs en route to a 13-9 Southeastern Conference victory. Sunday's win allowed Auburn (19-9, 3-3) to win the series.

“I’m open to suggestions,” Schlossnagle said, sarcastically.

The Aggies (14-9, 3-3), who won their opening SEC series last weekend at LSU, took an early 6-3 lead at Blue Bell Park, but the bullpen couldn’t hold back the Tiger bats who knocked out starter Ryan Prager after just 2 1/3 innings, his shortest outing in six starts. Graduate transfer reliever Jacob Palisch (2-3) took the loss after allowing two runs in 2/3 innings, striking out one and walking one. Menefee's outing included a bases-loaded walk.

Both Palisch and Menefee threw a combined four innings and 56 pitches in the Aggies’ 6-5 loss to the Tigers on Friday.

“I tried to give, as you saw today, smoother guys some opportunities,” Schlossnagle said. “We're going to have to continue to do that. We can’t keep going back to the same guys. Somebody else is going to get hurt. We scored eight runs on a Sunday. We had a couple fresh arms in the bullpen. You’d like to think we could keep them down, but [it's] disappointed as disappointed can be.”

A&M has allowed 121 runs this season. The bullpen has been responsible for 73 — 60 of them earned. Menefee has a 10.45 earned run average in 10 1/3 innings, allowing 15 runs, 12 of them earned. Palisch has a 5.60 ERA in 17 2/3 innings, allowing 12 runs, 11 of them earned.

The bullpen problems have been exacerbated by injuries. Aggie veteran Jonathan Childress has thrown just a 1/3 of an inning this season due to a nagging injury. Reliever Trey Dillard, a transfer who has pitched only one inning, will miss the remainder of the season with a ulnar collateral ligament injury that will most likely require surgery. He is scheduled to see a doctor in Houston on Monday, Schlossnagle said. It would be Dillard's second Tommy John surgery.

“It sucks for him,” Schlossnagle said. “The kid’s been through a lot, but we’ll know more this week.”

The Aggies also will be without midweek starter Khristian Curtis on Tuesday at Texas, after the freshman was injured in his start last week against Rice. He will undergo a nerve test Monday, Schlossnagle said.

Inconsistent pitching by Auburn’s starter, Tommy Sheehan, helped the Aggies score three runs in the first, but then A&M's pitchers had their problems. Alex Magers worked 2/3 innings, allowing three hits in relief of Prager. Freshman Rawley Hector worked three innings, allowing two hits, including a two-run homer by Auburn’s Cole Foster to give the Tigers an 8-7 lead in the sixth.

A&M tied it in the bottom of the sixth on a sacrifice fly by Jack Moss, but Auburn won the battle of the bullpens in the final three innings.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.